Commentary: Media bias and racism a longstanding occurrence

As our forefathers laid out in the First Amendment to the United States Constitution, “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.” Free press has been a Pillar of our democracy. The history of media and its complexities spans centuries in the United States. These complexities have led us to the present day crossroads of implicit and explicit biases, social media filter bubbles and “fake news.” In no time but the present has this complexity been more revealing of the new age sensationalist journalism. Consumers of media in today’s expanded media market have to be increasingly skeptical of the reliability of the source of the news that one consumes on a daily basis. The question is how did we get here?
The necessity to transmit information is not new. It actually dates back to 1690 in the United States with the printing of Benjamin Harris’ publication, “Public Occurrences, Both Foreign and Domestic” in Boston. This paper was suppressed after a single issue. Newspapers on the East Coast grew in the early 1700s as a means of communication. In the mid 1800s papers were printed as partisan rhetoric, and very few “independent papers” existed. In the late 1800s and early 1900s William Randolph Hearst started the sensationalist phenomenon known as yellow journalism in an effort to sell more papers.
Incidences of racial bias in the media is not a new phenomenon. One of the not so distant examples that I remember in teaching my students is a set of pictures from coverage of the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in Louisiana back in August of 2005. These two photographs were circulated side-by-side on the internet. One was a picture of a dark-skinned man with a garbage bag slung over his shoulder. The caption on this picture read, “A young man walks through chest-deep flood water after looting a grocery store in New Orleans.” The second photo is of a white couple. The caption on this photo read, “Two residents wade through chest-deep water after finding bread and soda at a local grocery store.” Although both pictures depict the same activities by the subjects in the photos, the implicit bias is apparent in the slant words used in these journalistic endeavors.
Unfortunately media outlets continue to use “charged words” and phrases when reporting on incidents depending on the races of the individual people involved. This may or may not be a result of the underrepresentation of people of color in journalism. PEW Research Center cited that about two thirds of the American journalistic workforce is white. The biggest disparity is that half of the workforce in newsrooms across the country are white men.
There is a lot to be said for the trailblazing efforts of the Black Press in the late 1800s and early 1900s that worked to magnify the marginalization of African Americans in New York. This effort exploded when members of the Black Press were recruited by mainstream media to cover the Civil Rights Movement in the 1950s and 1960s. Many images of burning buildings and looting during the Civil Rights Movement echo what we saw in sensationalist media coverage of events that occurred after the tragic death of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May of 2020. The coverage focused on “unrest” in large cities across the country led by “Black Lives Matter” protesters. Photographs and images from mainstream news like CNN showed protesters met by police in riot gear and attacked with rubber bullets and tear gas canisters. Who knew that this entire scene would play itself out again with the officer-involved shooting right here in our hometown of Jacob Blake? Protests overtook the city of Kenosha. Social media started the spread of a viral video on Facebook of the shooting from a cell phone video. This “news” spread like wildfire across the internet.
Social media has made sources like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat the new purveyors of news in the form of rapid-fire rhetoric without the “fact checking” and vetting of main-stream media. At no time were the consequences of social media influence on news more evident than during the most recent Presidential election and subsequent inauguration. Number 45 was banned from popular social media platform Twitter, and his followers quickly fled to Parlar over fact checking and censorship. Pretty soon Parlar would find itself removed from the Google Play Store and App Store after the events at the Nation’s Capitol on Jan. 6.
Social media has not only been used as a political news platform, it has also been a way to quickly spread news of impending threats or a way to keep local residents informed via Facebook live streams. Social media makes the inherent spread of information and misinformation more accessible to everyone.
Trailblazers like Katharine Graham, publisher of the Washington Post during the 1971 Pentagon Papers Scandal, have fought long and hard for the rights of the media to invoke their First Amendment Rights. People like Kenosha’s own Koerri Elijah have blazed new trails using Facebook Live as a media platform to keep citizens informed with a balanced approach while literally balancing on his skateboard while following the protests and keeping a city in shock informed of simply the facts. Despite the downfalls of inherent implicit biases that every reporter has no matter their race, color, creed, religion, sexual orientation or country or region of origin, the media still has a place in society to inform the people. It is up to the people to find balance by sifting through the background noise to find the “truth.”
Elissa Werve is a high school English teacher for Milwaukee Public Schools. Elissa received her bachelor of arts degree in English. From UW-Parkside and her master’s of education from Carthage College. She is a lifelong Kenosha resident and a member of the Coalition for Dismantling Racism.