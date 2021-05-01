Commentary: Media bias and racism a longstanding occurrence

Incidences of racial bias in the media is not a new phenomenon. One of the not so distant examples that I remember in teaching my students is a set of pictures from coverage of the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in Louisiana back in August of 2005. These two photographs were circulated side-by-side on the internet. One was a picture of a dark-skinned man with a garbage bag slung over his shoulder. The caption on this picture read, “A young man walks through chest-deep flood water after looting a grocery store in New Orleans.” The second photo is of a white couple. The caption on this photo read, “Two residents wade through chest-deep water after finding bread and soda at a local grocery store.” Although both pictures depict the same activities by the subjects in the photos, the implicit bias is apparent in the slant words used in these journalistic endeavors.

Unfortunately media outlets continue to use “charged words” and phrases when reporting on incidents depending on the races of the individual people involved. This may or may not be a result of the underrepresentation of people of color in journalism. PEW Research Center cited that about two thirds of the American journalistic workforce is white. The biggest disparity is that half of the workforce in newsrooms across the country are white men.