Commentary: Mike Kirchen asks, "Have I offended anyone?"

I am non-political, I don’t write about politics and don’t even like to talk about it. But I like to make comments about changes forced on us by the PC Police.
Even food is under fire. We’ve already said goodbye to Aunt Jemima Pancake Mix, Mrs. Butterworth’s Syrup because they look too much like a “mammy.” The Land O Lakes butter logo depicting a Native American lady in native dress is going away too.
Another good example is nicknames of athletic teams. The NFL Washington “Redskins” team name was considered demeaning to Native Americans and that name is now gone. My home state college team, the North Dakota “Fighting Sioux,” is under scrutiny and that could be a goner soon. Florida State “Seminoles,” affectionately called the Noles, likewise. We watched them play recently and saw the arrows and spears on their helmets. How offensive!
Even my college alma mater, the Notre Dame “Fighting Irish” is under the microscope. Some groups feel that Fighting Irish name portrays the Irish nationality as drunkards looking for a barroom brawl. Well, Notre Dame stands for “Our Mother” the beloved mother of Jesus, whose statue stands tall atop the Golden Dome on the campus. Maybe the Fighting Irish could be the ‘Notre Dame Mothers.” Nah.
This may even get down to the high school level. My high school athlete teams were the Garrison Troopers. Troopers were Civil War-era union soldiers and our Trooper mascot was a union soldier decked out in his round small billed cap and blue uniform. It could be charged that these guys fought the Civil War, which also has connotations that need to be abolished. Really? Go ahead. I guarantee that at future high school reunions we will continue to sing our old fight song encouraging “Troopers, roll out the score,” just as we have always done since way back then. And what about our own Kenosha Indian Trails Academy and High School? Will that be next?
And the NFL New Orleans Saints? Some Atheist groups could say since there is no God, there can be also no Saints so that is offensive to them. So should we call them the New Orleans “Devils?” Nope. Because since there is no God and no Saints there can be no Satan, hence no Devils either. Hmmmm.
Even the Green Bay Packers moniker is subject to this criticism. I understand that early packers were actually meat packers and vegetarians could object to that name. How about the Green Bay “Tofu?” Nope. I don’t see an end to this madness as long as we keep giving in to it.
Has all this this been going for a long time? Well, it was tried way back when but it never went anywhere. In 1969, singer songwriter, John Fogerty wrote a tune he called, “Proud Mary.” His band, The Credence Clearwater Revival, recorded it and became a hit. It depicted a big riverboat queen boat and the verse went, “Big Wheel Keep on Turning’, Proud Mary Keep on Burnin’.” The big wheel was the paddle wheel on the boat used to propel it on the river. The press (now they call themselves “the media”), immediately took exception and tried to raise a ruckus that the Proud Mary term obviously referred to marijuana, and was bad influence on young people, and the song must be banned from the airwaves immediately. Good sense prevailed. It stayed and John Fogerty used that tune to kick off his career as a top notch, national singing star. If only we had that good sense now.
As Forest Gump said in the wonderful movie of that name, “And that’s all I have to say about that!”
Sign me “Stick with the Facts, Mike.
Mike Kirchen is a resident of Pleasant Prairie.
