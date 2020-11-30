Commentary: Mike Kirchen asks, "Have I offended anyone?"

And the NFL New Orleans Saints? Some Atheist groups could say since there is no God, there can be also no Saints so that is offensive to them. So should we call them the New Orleans “Devils?” Nope. Because since there is no God and no Saints there can be no Satan, hence no Devils either. Hmmmm.

Even the Green Bay Packers moniker is subject to this criticism. I understand that early packers were actually meat packers and vegetarians could object to that name. How about the Green Bay “Tofu?” Nope. I don’t see an end to this madness as long as we keep giving in to it.

Has all this this been going for a long time? Well, it was tried way back when but it never went anywhere. In 1969, singer songwriter, John Fogerty wrote a tune he called, “Proud Mary.” His band, The Credence Clearwater Revival, recorded it and became a hit. It depicted a big riverboat queen boat and the verse went, “Big Wheel Keep on Turning’, Proud Mary Keep on Burnin’.” The big wheel was the paddle wheel on the boat used to propel it on the river. The press (now they call themselves “the media”), immediately took exception and tried to raise a ruckus that the Proud Mary term obviously referred to marijuana, and was bad influence on young people, and the song must be banned from the airwaves immediately. Good sense prevailed. It stayed and John Fogerty used that tune to kick off his career as a top notch, national singing star. If only we had that good sense now.