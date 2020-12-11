Commentary: Mike Kirchen's goal cut short by the call to service

The Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor on Sunday, Dec. 7, 1941, to start World War II for America. My Dad was a college student at the Wahpeton North Dakota College of Science at that time. He left college and enlisted in the Army Air Corps the next day. He told me later that he was seriously dating Peggy Lee, who was from Jamestown, North Dakota, at that time. Peggy went to be a singing sensation and major star and my Dad never finished college. I often wonder how my life would have changed if they had married and Peggy Lee would have been my mother. I probably would be a better singer.
Dad wound up spending World War II in a B17 Bomber where he was the belly turret gunner. His job was to shoot down enemy fighter planes who were attacking the B17 from below. He never talked much about that.
After the war he put his Air Corps uniforms and equipment in a trunk and put that in our upstairs attic. As a kid, I was not allowed to go into the attic. Nevertheless, when Mom and Dad were out for the evening I’d sneak up there and prowl around at the treasures packed away. I loved wearing Dad’s military uniform and the equipment he brought home from the war. I especially liked the soft helmet and oxygen mask he wore when on the job in the belly of the plane.
The photo here shows what that looked like. I’d walk around the house and look at myself in mirrors. I developed a strong desire to serve our country in military airplanes. As a youngster, I set this a goal and vowed to serve by doing that. By then the Army Air Corps had been made a separate military branch like Army and Navy and became the Air Force.
Growing up in a small town, I’d see guys I knew graduate from high school and then disappear. Then they’d come back and I learned they had enlisted in the service, mostly Navy, and were home on leave. I admired these guys and envied them. The Korean War was raging and they were doing their patriotic duty to protect our country. I vowed then that I would do the same.
As high school graduation approached, I realized that I would need to graduate from college to attain the success in life that I wanted. My Dad was a Notre Dame fan and he told me that he shed tears when Coach Knute Rockne died at age 43 in a plane crash. I applied for the 1960 freshman class there and, after the usual rigmarole of SAT tests and reference checks, was admitted. I was delighted to learn that Notre Dame had ROTC programs for Air Force, Army and Navy. My first day at Notre Dame I applied for Air Force ROTC. I was accepted pending a physical exam and issued an Air Force uniform. ROTC classes were twice a week and we cadets wore our military uniforms all day to all classes on those days. We were proud to do so.
Then disaster. I was called to the commandant’s office and he told me my eyes did not pass the Air Force requirements and I had to leave the program and turn in my uniform. I was devastated. I went to the Army ROTC program and they took me in spite of my wearing glasses. I decided then if I couldn’t fly airplanes I would jump out of them. I set a new goal to be an Army Airborne Ranger.
A proud day in my life was the day I graduated. I had a college degree and was commissioned an officer in the United States Army the same day. My Army orders came right after that and I joined the 1st Infantry Division at Fort Riley in Kansas. I immediately applied for Airborne School at Fort Benning in Georgia. It took a while but I got my orders for that and was thrilled. I called my Dad to tell him I was going to Fort Benning and earn my Airborne wings. Dad was not thrilled. He said, “Son, in my experience, two things come out of the sky. Bird dung and idiots.”
The jump school was tough and there were a lot of washouts of guys who couldn’t stand up to it. We ran in our combat boots for hours at a time. We sang as we ran and that helped. The drill sergeants would sing a verse and we’d sing it back. One went like this:
Two old maids laying in bed
One rolled over to the other and said
I want to be an Airborne Ranger
I want to live a life of danger.
I earned my Airborne wings and wore them proudly for the rest of my time in the Army. Then I applied for my second goal, the Army Ranger Program but Uncle Sam had other plans for me. I shipped out for Vietnam right after that and never got that training.
Mike Kirchen is a resident of Pleasant Prairie.
Then we waited some more. Still, no President Johnson. We missed our C Ration lunch and were hungry. Our fatigue sleeves were rolled up past our elbows and we still sweated like crazy. Finally, we heard the lookout call, “Here comes the President.”
