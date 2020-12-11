Commentary: Mike Kirchen's goal cut short by the call to service

The Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor on Sunday, Dec. 7, 1941, to start World War II for America. My Dad was a college student at the Wahpeton North Dakota College of Science at that time. He left college and enlisted in the Army Air Corps the next day. He told me later that he was seriously dating Peggy Lee, who was from Jamestown, North Dakota, at that time. Peggy went to be a singing sensation and major star and my Dad never finished college. I often wonder how my life would have changed if they had married and Peggy Lee would have been my mother. I probably would be a better singer.

Dad wound up spending World War II in a B17 Bomber where he was the belly turret gunner. His job was to shoot down enemy fighter planes who were attacking the B17 from below. He never talked much about that.

After the war he put his Air Corps uniforms and equipment in a trunk and put that in our upstairs attic. As a kid, I was not allowed to go into the attic. Nevertheless, when Mom and Dad were out for the evening I’d sneak up there and prowl around at the treasures packed away. I loved wearing Dad’s military uniform and the equipment he brought home from the war. I especially liked the soft helmet and oxygen mask he wore when on the job in the belly of the plane.