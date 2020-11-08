Commentary: Now you see him ... a fleeting encounter with LBJ

The first President I ever saw in person was Lyndon Johnson. At least I thought I saw him. Here’s how that went:
It was 1965 and I was in the Army 1st Infantry Division in Vietnam. We were the advance party and preparing for the rest of the 20,000 man division to arrive. We got word early one morning that President Johnson was in country and would be at our camp that day. We were told to wear the cleanest jungle fatigues we had and be formed up and ready to stand at attention when he arrived. We weren’t too excited about that because we had work to do and couldn’t quit for the day until it was done. The time we spent standing at attention meant a longer work day and less sleep because we were up with the sun and it started all over.
When we grumbled about this, our company commander, Capt. Vercher, bellowed out, “President Johnson will be here at noon. I want every man standing tall out along the road at 1100 hours. Period.” We got the message. So we dropped everything at 1045 and assembled in two long rows on one side of the paved road where his Jeep would arrive. Then we waited.
Now, only those who were there can appreciate how hot it was in the middle of the day in Vietnam, especially standing in the dirt beside a narrow paved road. But there we were, with an hour to wait. We were allowed to talk and relax but not to mingle or move around. We had to keep one foot solidly planted on the same spot so when it was time to form up we would already be in place. We all knew the drill. Then we waited. It became noon. And then 1300 hours (that’s one o’clock in Army speak.) Then we waited some more. Still no President Johnson. We missed our C Ration lunch and were hungry. Our fatigue sleeves were rolled up past our elbows and we still sweated like crazy. Finally, we heard the lookout call, “Here comes the president.”
Now, when dignitaries are transported by limo or even regular car, they ride in the back seat. Not so in a Jeep. The ranking officer, in this case the President, rides up front in the bucket seat next to the driver. We were lined up on the right side of the road and were sure we would get a good look and perhaps a greeting from our Commander in Chief. As his Jeep with flags flying from the front fenders, came into view, our Sergeant Major shouted the command: “COMPANY! TENNN HUH!” (That’s more Army speak for “ATTENTION”.)
We snapped to attention in our muddy boots and wet fatigues looking the best we could under the circumstances. Then, the next command from the Sergeant Major, “HAND SALUTE!” Our right arms snapped up, wrists straight, fingers extended and joined, upper arm parallel to the ground, eyes straight forward, heads stretching for the sky. We didn’t move as the sweat dripped from our faces and ran down our backs.
We had some disappointments in Vietnam and what came next was one of them. The Jeep with the President sped by about 40 miles an hour. The President was turned away from us looking over his left shoulder and only his back could be seen. He was engaged in conversation with a colonel in the back seat of the Jeep. He didn’t look at us as he sped past. That’s right. Our Commander in Chief didn’t slow down and didn’t acknowledge our salutes, or our sweating presence with even a sideways glance. In a few seconds the speeding Jeep was out of sight. Another command from the Sergeant Major came: DISMISSED!
It didn’t bother us. We had work to do. Besides, we were not allowed to take our long rifles to the formation. We got real nervous when our guns were not within reach and we were glad to get back to them. Officers were OK to keep their sidearms and I was glad to have my .45 strapped to my shoulder. It was about 1400, 2 o’clock in the afternoon, and we were starved. We hoped there would be some C Rations still available for us and the day wouldn’t be a complete bust. Not much to write home about.
Just another day. This one, waiting and looking for the President of the United States of America. We hoped it was him we saw but none of us could be sure. I never had the opportunity to look at another president after that.
Then we waited some more. Still no President Johnson. We missed our C Ration lunch and were hungry. Our fatigue sleeves were rolled up past our elbows and we still sweated like crazy. Finally, we heard the lookout call, “Here comes the president.”
Mike Kirchen is a resident of Pleasant Prairie.
Then we waited some more. Still, no President Johnson. We missed our C Ration lunch and were hungry. Our fatigue sleeves were rolled up past our elbows and we still sweated like crazy. Finally, we heard the lookout call, “Here comes the President.”
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!