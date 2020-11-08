Commentary: Now you see him ... a fleeting encounter with LBJ

The first President I ever saw in person was Lyndon Johnson. At least I thought I saw him. Here’s how that went:

It was 1965 and I was in the Army 1st Infantry Division in Vietnam. We were the advance party and preparing for the rest of the 20,000 man division to arrive. We got word early one morning that President Johnson was in country and would be at our camp that day. We were told to wear the cleanest jungle fatigues we had and be formed up and ready to stand at attention when he arrived. We weren’t too excited about that because we had work to do and couldn’t quit for the day until it was done. The time we spent standing at attention meant a longer work day and less sleep because we were up with the sun and it started all over.

When we grumbled about this, our company commander, Capt. Vercher, bellowed out, “President Johnson will be here at noon. I want every man standing tall out along the road at 1100 hours. Period.” We got the message. So we dropped everything at 1045 and assembled in two long rows on one side of the paved road where his Jeep would arrive. Then we waited.