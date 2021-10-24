Commentary: Parents react to petition for KUSD special meeting of electors

What is the relationship between current members of the KUSD School Board and members of the teachers’ union? Why would a “coalition” comprised primarily of members of the teachers’ union petition for a special meeting of electors for which the sole purpose is giving School Board members a raise? If Congress asked for a raise right now, would the country willingly vote to increase their pay? Would they deserve a reward for their policies that have fueled massive labor and supply chain shortages that have driven prices up for all Americans?
According to official campaign finance documents obtained from the KUSD election official, multiple current School Board members received significant election funding from organizations linked to teachers’ union members, such as the Kenosha Kids Great Schools Fund and the Kenosha Education Association PAC. Are those School Board members beholden to their campaign contributors more so than to students and taxpayers? What is the motivation of this “coalition” to ask taxpayers to pay KUSD school board members nearly six times more than school board members in neighboring common school districts?
Wisconsin state statutes allow the School Board to override the electors’ Sept. 21 vote on the tax levy. As was noted in the Kenosha News multiple times, the vote was not binding. This begs the question, why has the newly formed Education Justice Coalition worked to spread the message that the special meeting for which they petitioned is primarily about re-voting on the tax levy? Why do they make the claim that the electors’ vote took valuable resources away from students when KUSD was granted over $73 million in federal stimulus that we did not have last year? A re-vote by electors is not required for the school board to set their own recommended tax levy amount.
Under the leadership of several members of the current board, academic and social outcomes have significantly declined. The academic achievement gap has widened for low income and minority students, and enrollment has drastically dropped. What has the local school board done to address these issues? Free and publicly available data on the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction’s website illustrates a steady decline in key academic performance indicators for KUSD, and the district continues to pass students through our schools with unacceptable proficiency rates in reading and math.
Electors voted to change compensation for School Board members on September 21 as a point of accountability. They are not doing their jobs. They continue to abdicate their decision making to unelected bureaucrats, and they refuse to represent the will of the people. They are not medical professionals, yet they continue to make medical decisions for our children without parental consent.
No “superspreader” events have been linked to open public meetings. Yet, the Kenosha Unified School Board insists on holding their meetings virtually. They gaslight the community with claims of safety concerns to avoid facing those who oppose their actions and their prioritization of the political agenda of the teachers’ union over the best interests of students.
While the KEA and our KUSD School Board work in collusion, citizens have chosen to give their own time and efforts to demand accountability and integrity from our local officials. It doesn’t take place behind closed doors, and it doesn’t cost a dime. No “dark money” and no secret donations. Exercising our civic rights is still free, for now.
A special meeting of KUSD electors has been scheduled for Nov. 8. Residents of KUSD should show up and participate in the voting process. This activity should be encouraged and celebrated. Let the School Board know that there are more people who support putting kids first than who support the political agenda of the teachers’ union.
Amanda Nedweski is a member of Moms for Liberty, a national nonprofit organization with a mission is to organize, educate and empower parents to defend their parental rights at all levels of government.
Sandy Wiedmeyer is a member of Moms For Liberty and Wisconsin Patriots, an organization that espouses community, self preservation, patriotism and love of God and country.
