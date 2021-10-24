Commentary: Parents react to petition for KUSD special meeting of electors

What is the relationship between current members of the KUSD School Board and members of the teachers’ union? Why would a “coalition” comprised primarily of members of the teachers’ union petition for a special meeting of electors for which the sole purpose is giving School Board members a raise? If Congress asked for a raise right now, would the country willingly vote to increase their pay? Would they deserve a reward for their policies that have fueled massive labor and supply chain shortages that have driven prices up for all Americans?

According to official campaign finance documents obtained from the KUSD election official, multiple current School Board members received significant election funding from organizations linked to teachers’ union members, such as the Kenosha Kids Great Schools Fund and the Kenosha Education Association PAC. Are those School Board members beholden to their campaign contributors more so than to students and taxpayers? What is the motivation of this “coalition” to ask taxpayers to pay KUSD school board members nearly six times more than school board members in neighboring common school districts?