Commentary: Philanthropy: Celebrate … and donate

Annually, Nov. 15 marks the recognition of National Philanthropy Day. Coincidentally, it occurs during National Community Foundations week, recognized each year from Nov. 12-18. How appropriate that these dates intersect as they are intimately related to one another.

Locally, our community benefits from those with philanthropic traits who establish endowment funds at the Kenosha Community Foundation. These donors are individuals, couples, businesses, and corporations. Through the generosity and foresight of these donors, the Foundation, in its role as a custodian and steward of these funds, annually awards grants and scholarships from the income derived from these endowment funds. These endowment funds provide stability and continuity of funding that advance civic, cultural, educational, health and welfare causes in Kenosha County.

Endowment funds are typically structured so that the principal invested remains intact, while investment income (payout percentage determined annually) is available for immediate funding in the form of grants or scholarships.

An example of the value created by a single $10,000 donation is evidenced in the chart that accompanies this article. This serves as a powerful illustration of the impact of donations to an endowment fund and the results they can produce in their ability to support initiatives in the forms of grants and scholarships. Endowment funds are structured to exist in perpetuity. As evidence by the above chart, a donor’s tax-deductible contribution(s) can produce powerful and long-lasting results.

Here are some other impressive statistics about the Kenosha Community Foundation. Over the prior ten-year period (2011-2020), total distributions as represented by grants, scholarships and sponsorships totaled $4.87 million. Additionally, these grants provided support to 95 distinct organizations; some receiving grants in multiple year. Over this same time period, the Foundation experienced a 250% increase in assets.

It can truly be stated that the charitable actions of donors in making tax-deductible contributions to the Kenosha Community Foundation are feeding and growing its assets; providing present and future value in grants awarded to organizations that serve our community and scholarships to its residents.

Donors to a community foundation can establish funds to support a specific cause or organization or can choose to allow the Foundation, through unrestricted funds, to manage that decision for them. Regardless, the benefits to donors in giving through a community foundation are numerous: tax-deductible contributions, simplified charitable record-keeping; satisfying your wish to support the needs of your community.

The Kenosha Community Foundation was established in 1926, one of three first established in Wisconsin. In a few short years, 2026, we will be marking our centennial year. With the longevity and record of our organization in mind, the Foundation would welcome a conversation to explore your charitable giving intentions, whether during your lifetime or through your estate. In the short-term, an individual taxpayer can make up to a $300 cash donation ($600 for a couple) to one or more 501©3 not-for-profit organizations through December 31, 2021, even if you don’t itemize. Perhaps you could honor and recognize Community Foundations Week and National Philanthropy Day by donating to the Kenosha Community Foundation. In closing, our work and longevity can be summed up in these words, “Private giving, for the public good; for ever.”

Jane Harrington-Heide is the executive director of the Kenosha Community Foundation. Online: www.kenoshafoundation.org; Phone: 262-654-2412; email@kenoshafoundation.org

