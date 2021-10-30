COMMENTARY: Politics stalls progress on sexual assault kit legislation

Current AG Josh Kaul, a Democrat, has made addressing the backlog a focal point of his administration. Working with legislators from both parties, in 2019 Kaul announced two pieces of legislation designed to prevent a future backlog and allow sexual assault survivors to track the processing of their kits. With a Republican and Democrat from each house of the Legislature serving as co-authors and a clear message from the public that this situation should never happen again, it seemed like the bills were given a clear path to passage and the governor’s desk. This looked even more sure when they were both passed by the State Senate in October 2019, one on a voice vote and one by a vote of 33-0. Then they hit a roadblock — majority Republicans in the State Assembly. Neither bill received so much as a public hearing in that house before the session came to an end in spring 2020.