Commentary: Preparing for the Blake investigation decision

Like many of you, we live or work in Kenosha. We care about Kenosha. And, like you, we are awaiting the Kenosha County District Attorney’s decision regarding the incident involving Jacob Blake and Kenosha Police on Aug. 23, 2020.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice, independent of the City of Kenosha, conducted the investigation, so we don’t know what that decision will be or when it will be announced. What we do know is that regardless of the decision, people will have differing opinions and strong emotions about it. That is everyone’s right. Whether you agree or disagree, we ask that you express your opinions peacefully and lawfully.

We will not — we can not — tolerate the kind of violence we saw on our streets earlier this year and we will take definitive steps to protect our residents and businesses.