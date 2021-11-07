Commentary: Public schools thrive when they are supported by their community

The Nov. 8th vote is not just about maintaining accessibility of holding public office. It is also about principle. Our public schools are open and accessible to all students, regardless of income or ability, and teachers and staff daily rise to the challenge of serving them. Our public schools thrive when they are lifted up and supported by their community. Punitive actions, such as those taken by a small group of citizens at the first annual meeting, are demoralizing and designed to erode public opinion. While those punitive actions started with recommendations for a reduced tax levy and stipends, it may lead to further reduction in student resources, eliminating inclusive curriculum and policies, and more. We believe our community should come together to uplift our schools rather than give in to attacks that have an ultimate goal of dismantling our public education system, which will cause irreparable harm to students.