Commentary: Public schools thrive when they are supported by their community

The Kenosha Education Justice Coalition (KEJC) is a coalition of parents, educators, students, and community and labor organizations working to improve access and advance opportunities in public education for all students so they thrive in their classrooms and communities.
After so many recent attacks on Wisconsin public schools in the last year it is important that a coalition such as this one comes together to shift the public debate and protect and improve our schools. The KEJC, still growing, is currently composed of 11 nonpartisan organizations along with concerned residents representing a diverse cross-section of pro-public education advocates.
The coalition believes it is important that Kenosha’s School Board members be representative of the student demographic they are elected to represent. Therefore, the board should be made up of people of all socioeconomic levels, races and beliefs. Eliminating school board stipends jeopardizes representation of individuals from marginalized families who reflect the majority of our student population.
The efforts on Monday, Nov. 8th to vote on board member stipends is not a raise — the School Board has not received a raise since 2016. It is an effort to restore and maintain stipends previously in place.
The significant time required to serve on the School Board and be an effective member may not be accessible to individuals who do not have the privilege of freely giving their time or missing work to contribute to their community. Providing a fair and reasonable stipend, whether board members are doing their jobs in person or virtually, makes the position accessible to everyone from all socioeconomic levels. Stipends help ensure that a variety of people have the opportunity to serve in decision-making positions on the School Board.
The Nov. 8th vote is not just about maintaining accessibility of holding public office. It is also about principle. Our public schools are open and accessible to all students, regardless of income or ability, and teachers and staff daily rise to the challenge of serving them. Our public schools thrive when they are lifted up and supported by their community. Punitive actions, such as those taken by a small group of citizens at the first annual meeting, are demoralizing and designed to erode public opinion. While those punitive actions started with recommendations for a reduced tax levy and stipends, it may lead to further reduction in student resources, eliminating inclusive curriculum and policies, and more. We believe our community should come together to uplift our schools rather than give in to attacks that have an ultimate goal of dismantling our public education system, which will cause irreparable harm to students.
Anyone who has paid close attention to the state of public education in Wisconsin knows that, for the last decade, there have been historic cuts to school funding, which have never been fully restored. The scarcity of resources has impacted student achievement, and if we want to see student outcomes improved, we must provide them with as many resources available.
The one-time infusion of federal COVID funds has very specific and restricted spending requirements to make up for opportunity gaps the pandemic exacerbated. It’s inappropriate to measure student outcomes and success under what were wildly irregular and inconsistent learning and testing conditions over the course of a public health crisis and social unrest. We must now support the use of authentic strategies to move our students forward.
It’s time for those of us who believe in Kenosha’s public schools to come together, fight for the future we deserve, and give our schools the support they need to ensure every student has access to a meaningful, high-quality public education. The coalition will continue to address resource and curriculum deficiencies that hinder student progress and seek remedies to support their success in their classrooms and community. We look forward to having you join us at 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 8th at the Indian Trail High School and Academy Auditorium.
IN PHOTOS: KUSD Aug. 24, 2021 Board meeting ends abruptly after attendees refuse to socially distance
KUSD Board meeting halted
Nedweski continues meeting
Jodi Muerhoff and Karen Kempinen are members and wrote this on behalf of the Kenosha Education Justice Coalition.