Commentary: Reading Corps tutors make a difference

With the disruptions and challenges caused by COVID-19, our students need support more than ever. Fortunately, Brass Community School and Wilson Elementary School, along with Building Our Future, are proud to partner with an AmeriCorps program called Reading Corps. Reading Corps tutors are trained to work one-on-one and in small groups with students to help them build their skills and confidence.
Reading Corps is another powerful literacy intervention for our schools, complementary to the United Way of Kenosha County’s Readers Are Leaders tutoring program.
As principals, we are especially driven by our Kenosha Unified School District Core Values of Teamwork, Unity, Diversity, Equity, Nurturing, Trust and Stability. We believe in building community partnerships to do what’s best for students, and we can tell you that Reading Corps will make an incredible difference for Brass and Wilson. Nationally and across Wisconsin, Reading Corps students make greater gains and get on track faster than their peers. In fact, Reading Corps students often achieve more than a year’s growth during a single school year!
To help meet the needs of our Kenosha learners, we’re looking for four tutors for the 2021-22 school year. Tutors can choose to give 25 or 35 hours a week and qualify for perks like a stipend every two weeks plus additional money for tuition or student loans.
We encourage anyone who wants to make a difference to consider becoming a tutor at Brass or Wilson. Apply before Aug. 6th to start with the school year. To learn more and apply, please visit join.readingandmath.org.
Joel Kaufmann is principal at Brass Community School. Rhonda Lopez is principal at Wilson Elementary School.