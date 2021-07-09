Commentary: Reading Corps tutors make a difference

With the disruptions and challenges caused by COVID-19, our students need support more than ever. Fortunately, Brass Community School and Wilson Elementary School, along with Building Our Future, are proud to partner with an AmeriCorps program called Reading Corps. Reading Corps tutors are trained to work one-on-one and in small groups with students to help them build their skills and confidence.

Reading Corps is another powerful literacy intervention for our schools, complementary to the United Way of Kenosha County’s Readers Are Leaders tutoring program.

As principals, we are especially driven by our Kenosha Unified School District Core Values of Teamwork, Unity, Diversity, Equity, Nurturing, Trust and Stability. We believe in building community partnerships to do what’s best for students, and we can tell you that Reading Corps will make an incredible difference for Brass and Wilson. Nationally and across Wisconsin, Reading Corps students make greater gains and get on track faster than their peers. In fact, Reading Corps students often achieve more than a year’s growth during a single school year!