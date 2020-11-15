COMMENTARY: Setting the record straight about WIC

In response to the op-ed piece titled, “When the smoke clears we the people want action, not acting,” by Gregory Bennett Jr. and published Saturday, Nov. 7, in the Kenosha News, we would like to take this opportunity to provide clarification, as the article presented the reader with some key misinformation.
The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) is a public health nutrition program providing nutrition education, nutritious foods, breastfeeding support, and referrals to healthcare and community services for income-eligible women who are pregnant or post-partum, infants, and children up to age 5. WIC’s time-limited services and benefits ensure that children get a strong, healthy start in life. There is clear evidence that good nutrition during pregnancy and in the first few years of life has long-term, positive impacts on health.
Since March 2020, USDA has issued waivers to all WIC programs for non-physical presence, meaning WIC conducts the certification appointments via phone to keep families and staff safe. WIC serves nearly 3,500 Kenosha participants each month and has remained open throughout the pandemic and the burning and destruction of our beloved work neighborhood. Curbside services are available for eWIC cards, package changes, and rental breast pumps. We have maintained evening and Saturday phone appointments to ensure access for working families.
While COVID-19 has forced us to provide services in a different way, families have access to quality programming and healthy food in an efficient and streamlined process. When needed, families can access WIC on the day they call for services. We look forward to a post- COVID time when we can offer walk-in appointments, WIC on the Go mobile services and cooking classes in our Teaching Kitchen. Racine Kenosha Community Action Agency, Inc. has been providing WIC services since its inception in the 1970s. Kenosha County contracts with RKCAA to provide WIC services to Kenosha residents.
The WIC Program does not provide rental assistance as was written in the previously published commentary. In June 2020, Community Action Agencies across the state received funding through the Wisconsin Department of Administration to provide temporary rental assistance and security deposits for individuals and families directly impacted by COVID-19. The program, known as the Wisconsin Rental Assistance Program (WRAP) will be concluding this month.
From the point of program implementation in June to date, Racine Kenosha Community Action Agency, Inc. (RKCAA) has fielded more than 1,659 calls in Kenosha, assisted 679 eligible households and processed $1,124,822.00 in payments through the State of Wisconsin for those seeking assistance.
As with all agencies providing services during the pandemic, we had to develop new ways of doing business during challenging times. The health and safety of our staff and the individuals and families we serve is paramount. WRAP staff returned calls to pre-screen for eligibility and provided options for clients on how to obtain and return the application packet. Curbside services continue throughout the pandemic. RKCAA staff meet weekly to determine more effective and efficient ways to provide services.
Facts are important and our team will continue to strive to provide quality services to individuals and families in the communities we serve.
Essie Allen is CEO of the Racine Kenosha Community Action Agency, Inc. Pam Halbach is RKCAA Kenosha director/WIC director.
