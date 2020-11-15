COMMENTARY: Setting the record straight about WIC

While COVID-19 has forced us to provide services in a different way, families have access to quality programming and healthy food in an efficient and streamlined process. When needed, families can access WIC on the day they call for services. We look forward to a post- COVID time when we can offer walk-in appointments, WIC on the Go mobile services and cooking classes in our Teaching Kitchen. Racine Kenosha Community Action Agency, Inc. has been providing WIC services since its inception in the 1970s. Kenosha County contracts with RKCAA to provide WIC services to Kenosha residents.

The WIC Program does not provide rental assistance as was written in the previously published commentary. In June 2020, Community Action Agencies across the state received funding through the Wisconsin Department of Administration to provide temporary rental assistance and security deposits for individuals and families directly impacted by COVID-19. The program, known as the Wisconsin Rental Assistance Program (WRAP) will be concluding this month.

From the point of program implementation in June to date, Racine Kenosha Community Action Agency, Inc. (RKCAA) has fielded more than 1,659 calls in Kenosha, assisted 679 eligible households and processed $1,124,822.00 in payments through the State of Wisconsin for those seeking assistance.