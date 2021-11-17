Commentary: Shining a different light on hunger and homelessness

While hunger and homelessness are issues that require attention and support year-round, I stand with my fellow social services organizations, and community allies, in advocating for community support to address these critical issues.

National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week is Nov. 15 – 21, 2021. While we take time to “Shine a Light on Hunger and Homelessness,” let’s take a moment to reflect on how although hunger and homelessness are closely related, there are several important distinctions we need to be aware of. For starters, a person does not have to be experiencing homeless to be hungry. Per Feeding America, 1 in 6 Americans are food insecure — which means they don’t have access to an adequate supply of nutritious, healthy, affordable food. Hunger often precedes homelessness because people who are forced to decide between paying for housing or groceries will often choose the former.

Feeding America reported that the Black community consistently faces hunger at a higher rate than whites due to social, economic, and environmental challenges. In 2020, 24% of Black individuals experience food insecurity — more than three times the rate of white households. As I review these stats on a regular basis, I begin to often wonder why these statistics continue to be highlighted year after year, yet nothing has changed. We still find food deserts in high populated low-income communities right here in Kenosha. Discriminatory policies and practices have led people of color to be more likely to live in poverty, more likely to face unemployment, and have fewer financial resources like savings or property than their white counterparts. All these factors increase someone’s likelihood to experience hunger. Hard to see statistics and deny there is a larger problem. Homelessness seems to have a similar story.

Both hunger and homelessness often have distinct causes and can have disparate impacts on different segments of the population. Chronic homelessness is the term given to individuals that experience long-term or repeated bouts of homelessness. The chronically homeless are often the public face of the issue, however, they make up only 18% of the entire homeless population on a given day. Per the National Alliance to End Homelessness, although 13% of the U. S. population is deemed homeless, 40% of all people experiencing homelessness are African American. Again, another piece of data that tells a story.

Some would say that hunger and homelessness are best understood as a symptom of the larger issues of poverty and inequality. Some would even say structural racism. Either way, the facts and data tell a very similar story that African Americans, people of color, are still living disproportionately in low-income neighborhoods because of things like redlining that took place decades ago. Those communities have limited access to resources like healthcare, nutritious food, and jobs. They also have higher crime rates and few public resources. Again, the data is telling us a story that we can’t continue to ignore. We don’t have to look across the country and look in their backyards, we can look at neighborhoods right here in Kenosha that is experiencing some of these things right now and have for decades.

As a community, we can do better. Hunger and homelessness are a complex issue to solve, but the causes are known. And the disparities are apparent. Aside from just supporting those experiencing hunger and homelessness, we need to start addressing the root causes: systemic racism, poverty, affordable housing, the prison pipeline, just to name a few.

What are you going to do to change the narrative? How will you “Shine a light” on these issues? The Homelessness Awareness Prevention Partners (HAPP) will be partnering with the Coalition for Dismantling Racism, Congregations United to Serve Humanity (CUSH), and Carthage College, for a Courageous Conversation around Hunger and Homelessness and the disparities and barriers that exists. Join the virtual conversation at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 18. by using the following zoom meeting code: 92872692253.

Everyone deserves a safe place to call home. Everyone deserves access to healthy nutritious food. We need to start thinking bigger, we need to ask ourselves difficult questions, and confront systemic racism that permeates our society if we ever hope to end hunger and homelessness once and for all. Together we can start to move those words into action.

Tamarra Coleman is the executive director of the Shalom Center and a member of the Coalition For Dismantling Racism. These views and opinions may not be that of the Shalom Center.

