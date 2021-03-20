COMMENTARY: The American Rescue Plan is the relief Wisconsin residents need

The package includes much-needed state and local government fiscal relief to keep our communities going. These funds will help Wisconsin and localities restore jobs for teachers, firefighters, and other critical public employees, prevent further layoffs and cuts to core services like education and health care, and provide assistance to people who have been hit hardest by the pandemic and recession. In addition, there are dedicated funds to support schools that can be used to pay for the cost of distance learning, safe in-person instruction, caring for the physical and mental health of returning students, and most importantly, aid with learning loss students have suffered.