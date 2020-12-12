Commentary: The challenge we face in confronting racism

Before we can truly begin meaningful discussion in our community, we need to think about a few ground rules. Here are three attitudes that might help us get started — intention, courage, and forgiveness.

When entering the discussion, it helps if you are clear about your own intention. Mine includes a commitment to see it through. Whether it is a two-hour discussion or a six-week course, I am going to see it through. Discourse on racial injustice, impact and remedies are intrinsically uncomfortable. My intention will be one of humble learning. The truth is frequently unpleasant. I will give myself and others permission to be uncomfortable, in transition and uncertain as we humbly learn. This is why we need courage. Our discussions will be fruitful to the extent we are honest and kind.

Said differently, unkind, insincere half-truths will get us nowhere. We are all different; our life experience is different. Our expectations are different. That’s a given. Courage is needed to share the truth of your experience and hear the truth of others in the discussion. You might not like what you think, or you might not like another person’s thought.