Commentary: The challenge we face in confronting racism

Last summer, we confronted racial unrest head-on in Kenosha following the shooting of Jacob Blake. Most of us were shaken. We restored some confidence as we came together to clean up, paint inspirational boards and become #Kenosha Strong.
The mayor and other leaders held listening sessions and new leaders emerged. Voices were heard, but an undercurrent of uncertainty and division remains. Most of us know that we are not done.
The city recently announced that Kenosha police will receive training on implicit bias. This is in addition to prioritizing body camera implementation. They are consulting with local and national experts on how to proceed. This is commendable and may signal the beginning of needed reforms.
To find robust solutions, however, we must address racism individually. True transformation occurs on three levels: The personal, the institutional, and the social. While individuals cannot change institutional structures and societies directly, we are obliged to examine our own attitudes and understanding in pursuit of a better way. Many of us are doing that by reading books, watching films, and following news about history, privilege and more.
Here is the challenge: A higher level of engagement is required. Eventually, personal dialogue is required in order to raise understanding, compassion, find consensus and even friendship. Dialogue is uncomfortable and sometimes it feels a little dangerous. What if I say the wrong thing? What if the “other” doesn’t understand what I meant? What if I disagree or get my feelings hurt? What if a fight breaks out? These concerns are totally understandable. You are entering new territory.
Before we can truly begin meaningful discussion in our community, we need to think about a few ground rules. Here are three attitudes that might help us get started — intention, courage, and forgiveness.
When entering the discussion, it helps if you are clear about your own intention. Mine includes a commitment to see it through. Whether it is a two-hour discussion or a six-week course, I am going to see it through. Discourse on racial injustice, impact and remedies are intrinsically uncomfortable. My intention will be one of humble learning. The truth is frequently unpleasant. I will give myself and others permission to be uncomfortable, in transition and uncertain as we humbly learn. This is why we need courage. Our discussions will be fruitful to the extent we are honest and kind.
Said differently, unkind, insincere half-truths will get us nowhere. We are all different; our life experience is different. Our expectations are different. That’s a given. Courage is needed to share the truth of your experience and hear the truth of others in the discussion. You might not like what you think, or you might not like another person’s thought.
And so, we need forgiveness. We need to forgive ourselves as well as forgiving the “other”. We will forgive ourselves for saying something wrongly or when we encounter unexpected ignorance, stubbornness and fear. Maybe we will realize that we said or did something in the past that we regret in light of new learning. Our current efforts to build the bridge rectifies an unchangeable past. And again, we will forgive the other for doing the same thing and come back again wiser. We need to honor ourselves for courageously and kindly making the effort. This is trailblazing stuff.
In the New Year, (goodbye 2020; we all agree on that!) Kenosha offers Zoom discussions that are open. In some you listen, in others you have the opportunity to comment. All of these have a Facebook presence where you can get more information. Hopefully more discussions will arise, perhaps from partnering churches. Check these out:
Mary Curran Rhodes is retired, a member of the Baha’i faith and a member of the Kenosha Coalition for Dismantling Racism.
Here is the challenge: A higher level of engagement is required. Eventually, personal dialogue is required in order to raise understanding, compassion, find consensus and even friendship.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!