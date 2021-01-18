COMMENTARY: The systemic side of swimming

While there are other sports and recreational activities with racist and exclusionary histories, swimming is unique because of its base level as a lifesaving skill. So it is alarming but not at all surprising that Black children are three times more likely to drown than their white peers. It is also alarming that Black participation in competitive swimming has risen 55% since 2005, yet still only accounts for 1% of overall participation. But we didn’t just wake up one day to the reality that many fewer Black people swim than their white peers. Like so many inequities, it was America’s original sin that laid the groundwork for race to become the reason for the most glaring disparity in swimming participation. While slavery, followed by Jim Crow, made swimming all but impossible for Black Americans in the South, cities in the North did not make things much easier. To this day, most predominantly Black neighborhoods in cities either have no pools or only have facilities that are shallow-depth wading pools, making it difficult to learn how to swim.