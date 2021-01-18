COMMENTARY: The systemic side of swimming

As I listened to public interest attorney and American hero Bryan Stevenson speak at Kenosha’s Reuther Auditorium in 2015, I had no idea that one of his formative and guiding experiences was directly related to swimming.
During the opening of the 2019 biographical documentary about Stevenson, “True Justice,” he tells the childhood story of what happened when he and his sister jumped into a 1970s hotel pool. Chaos ensued, as white parents violently snatched their children out of the pool, and one parent directed the N-word at young Bryan. “What do you do with a memory like that,” Stevenson asks. “I still remember that. And the question becomes, do the white kids remember the day they were forced out of the pool by their parents because two Black kids got into the water. Memory is powerful. It’s a powerful force in the way a society evolves.”
Needless to say, Bryan Stevenson did not grow up to use his brilliant mind as a swim coach.
As a white man who has had my own journey of recognizing racism as systemic, maybe my story compared with Mr. Stevenson’s can be instructive. I have had the opportunity to build a successful and fulfilling career around the sport of swimming. It is impossible to spend a life and career in aquatics and not notice the racial disparities in all levels of participation. I have seen it from my earliest experiences on youth swim teams, when all of my swim team friends had a lot less melanin than many of my school friends.
While there are other sports and recreational activities with racist and exclusionary histories, swimming is unique because of its base level as a lifesaving skill. So it is alarming but not at all surprising that Black children are three times more likely to drown than their white peers. It is also alarming that Black participation in competitive swimming has risen 55% since 2005, yet still only accounts for 1% of overall participation. But we didn’t just wake up one day to the reality that many fewer Black people swim than their white peers. Like so many inequities, it was America’s original sin that laid the groundwork for race to become the reason for the most glaring disparity in swimming participation. While slavery, followed by Jim Crow, made swimming all but impossible for Black Americans in the South, cities in the North did not make things much easier. To this day, most predominantly Black neighborhoods in cities either have no pools or only have facilities that are shallow-depth wading pools, making it difficult to learn how to swim.
Here in Kenosha, great work toward water safety and swimming lesson access has begun through the Safety Around Water Coalition, spearheaded by the Kenosha YMCA. Those efforts will need more public support if Kenosha hopes to be like other waterfront communities who have successfully narrowed the gap in aquatics access. Not only are beautiful local beaches and pools unsafe for non-swimmers, but many summer camps, birthday parties, vacations and jobs are out of reach if children are not provided initial experiences with water safety and swimming.
As a Kenosha resident, I also recognize the important need to reduce the gap between life experiences of our community’s youth in many forms of extracurricular activities. There are groups and institutions here that work to address this critical need to level the playing field by providing access to quality programs. But without a true public park district, the valiant efforts of those groups, as well as great public-private partnerships like the Kenosha Parks Alliance, can be left under-resourced and spread thin.
We have so many challenges facing us at the moment and it can all feel so overwhelming. But positive systemic changes can be made if we do some of the necessary work within the smaller communities that we have some control over. My small way of working against systemic inequities is to take my new “2020 vision” and redouble my efforts toward access to water in Kenosha. What will your small role be?
Seth Weidmann is the Head Men’s Swimming Coach and the NCAA Athletics Diversity and Inclusion Designee at Carthage College. He also serves on the Kenosha Coalition for Dismantling Racism and the Safety Around Water Coalition.
While there are other sports and recreational activities with racist and exclusionary histories, swimming is unique because of its base level as a lifesaving skill. So it is alarming but not at all surprising that Black children are three times more likely to drown than their white peers. It is also alarming that Black participation in competitive swimming has risen 55% since 2005, yet still only accounts for 1% of overall participation.