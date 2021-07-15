COMMENTARY: We are a nation of immigrants

A recent episode of the popular PBS television show “Finding Your Roots” featured former House Speaker Paul Ryan and two current members of Congress: Sen. Marco Rubio and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard.
On the show, Henry Louis Gates Jr. and his team of researchers investigate each guest’s family history, presenting them with a scrapbook of images and stories about their forebears, as well as a DNA snapshot of those ancestors’ origins. The research revealed rich migration stories in all three legislators’ families.
Rep. Gabbard found that her family’s tradition of military service went way back, and her ancestors came from every corner of the globe.
“This just shows how connected we all are,” she said, looking at her DNA chart.
Sen. Rubio’s parents immigrated in 1956. They endured such hardship growing up in Cuba that they never even shared much of it with their children. Both parents were orphaned in childhood; his father lived on the streets. In the United States, they found opportunity.
Sen. Rubio reflected, “America is this one place where you said to people all over the world: maybe you live somewhere where they won’t let you be who you know you can be because your family isn’t the right people, but here it doesn’t matter. Here, we’re going to judge you by how hard you’re willing to work, not on what your last name is or what your great-grandfather did.”
Ryan’s family were economic migrants from Germany. They had heard about a community of other Germans in Sauk County, Wisconsin, and literally gave up everything to get there.
By the time they made it to Milwaukee, they were out of money. Selling everything they had (including bedding) got them as far as Madison, but they were still 50 miles away over hilly terrain. They had a 6-year-old, and Ryan’s great-grandmother was pregnant. So they walked it.
“Who would do that?” he commented with admiration.
Sen. Rubio supplied the answer: “The one thing we have in common as Americans is we all descend from go-getters.”
Pushed out by poverty or insecurity and pulled in by hopes for a better life, most of us come from people like that, willing to risk everything to get here. All of them faced ugly discrimination from older groups of migrants when they came. Germans, Irish, Italians, and Eastern Europeans were yesterday’s Mexicans, Hondurans, and Guatemalans.
Ryan and Sen. Rubio, both Republicans, have pushed back against their party’s modern-day nativism. Both understand immigration laws need to change if we are to remain a nation of go-getters. Sen. Rubio was a co-sponsor of the DREAM Act in 2003. Ryan worked tirelessly, if fruitlessly, to get comprehensive reform.
We need more voices like these to drown out those who want us to think that people are more likely to be violent or carry diseases just because they come from other places. We need those go-getters who have walked across Central America and Mexico pushing a baby stroller, maybe even more than they need us.
Stephanie Mitchell is the Valor Distinguished Professor in the Humanities at Carthage College.