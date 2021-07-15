COMMENTARY: We are a nation of immigrants

Ryan’s family were economic migrants from Germany. They had heard about a community of other Germans in Sauk County, Wisconsin, and literally gave up everything to get there.

By the time they made it to Milwaukee, they were out of money. Selling everything they had (including bedding) got them as far as Madison, but they were still 50 miles away over hilly terrain. They had a 6-year-old, and Ryan’s great-grandmother was pregnant. So they walked it.

“Who would do that?” he commented with admiration.

Sen. Rubio supplied the answer: “The one thing we have in common as Americans is we all descend from go-getters.”

Pushed out by poverty or insecurity and pulled in by hopes for a better life, most of us come from people like that, willing to risk everything to get here. All of them faced ugly discrimination from older groups of migrants when they came. Germans, Irish, Italians, and Eastern Europeans were yesterday’s Mexicans, Hondurans, and Guatemalans.

Ryan and Sen. Rubio, both Republicans, have pushed back against their party’s modern-day nativism. Both understand immigration laws need to change if we are to remain a nation of go-getters. Sen. Rubio was a co-sponsor of the DREAM Act in 2003. Ryan worked tirelessly, if fruitlessly, to get comprehensive reform.