COMMENTARY: Why attacks on journalists should worry everyone

Feel free to believe what you wish about the root causes of the events of Jan. 6, 2021. As a nation, we seem to be horribly divided on why, how or even IF there was a violent attack on the very seat of our elected government. The fact is there are hundreds of thousands of photographs and tens of thousands of hours of video of the destruction and violence — much of it available online.

Many of the protesters, who were happy to take part in the violence and destruction, were less than happy to be photographed or filmed as they committed these federal crimes. Both of what might be called traditional media, as well as “citizen journalists” were there in droves, however, to document the crimes and the criminals.

Approximately 520 people are charged with federal crimes related to the siege. Incredibly, more than 100 defendants have been charged with assaulting police officers. Others have been charged with the destruction of camera equipment belonging to journalists covering the riot, including an AP video crew.

Last week, a Pennsylvania man was arrested on charges that he assaulted an Associated Press photographer and police officers during the riot at the U.S. Capitol. Before that, an Illinois man arrested on June 24 was the first defendant charged with assaulting a member of the news media during the riot, according to the Justice Department.