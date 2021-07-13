COMMENTARY: Why attacks on journalists should worry everyone

Feel free to believe what you wish about the root causes of the events of Jan. 6, 2021. As a nation, we seem to be horribly divided on why, how or even IF there was a violent attack on the very seat of our elected government. The fact is there are hundreds of thousands of photographs and tens of thousands of hours of video of the destruction and violence — much of it available online.
Many of the protesters, who were happy to take part in the violence and destruction, were less than happy to be photographed or filmed as they committed these federal crimes. Both of what might be called traditional media, as well as “citizen journalists” were there in droves, however, to document the crimes and the criminals.
Approximately 520 people are charged with federal crimes related to the siege. Incredibly, more than 100 defendants have been charged with assaulting police officers. Others have been charged with the destruction of camera equipment belonging to journalists covering the riot, including an AP video crew.
Last week, a Pennsylvania man was arrested on charges that he assaulted an Associated Press photographer and police officers during the riot at the U.S. Capitol. Before that, an Illinois man arrested on June 24 was the first defendant charged with assaulting a member of the news media during the riot, according to the Justice Department.
Working journalists have always been a part of the scenery in war zones, riots, unrest and disaster. We have relied on them to document the events that eventually evolve into history. It’s an American tradition that goes back to the Civil War. Think about what you know about the war in Vietnam. Photographers from the Associated Press, United Press International, Reuters and Agence France-Presse are largely responsible for much of what we remember of that conflict.
Intentional attacks on journalists, especially photojournalists, is something we have usually associated with dictators in Third World nations. We saw it, of course, in battles between police and protesters during both the Vietnam war and the Civil Rights movement. But most of those attacks were carried out by police or federal troops with tacit approval of their leaders.
The current wave of attacks on journalists is rising from within the ranks of protesters themselves, who have decided that both the police and the media are the enemy. And that should trouble all of us.
Without the neutral, all-seeing eye of journalists, we are at the mercy of others — especially those with a political or financial agenda — who wish to control the narrative. You can claim that “citizen journalists” can step in to fill the void, but that is a naïve expectation. As veteran CBS journalist Morley Safer once said: “I would trust citizen journalism as much as I would trust citizen surgery.”
The one thing we do know for sure is that the professional reporters, photographers and videographers of established news gathering and reporting networks, newspapers, online publications and syndications are not about to step aside. Expect them to do what they have always done: get the story, get the photo, get the video. A few smashed cameras and broken noses are not going to stop them.
You should be glad they are on the scene.
It’s a part of the First Amendment that we tend to forget sometimes.
“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”
The American press are the only Constitutionally protected profession. The Founding Fathers understood the importance of what journalists do. You should, too.
Rex Davenport is assistant editor of the Kenosha news. He can be reached at rdavenport@kenoshanews.com