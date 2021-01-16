COMMENTARY: With Jack Andrea closing its doors, my social circle has shrunk

Occasionally, the cigar rep would bring prizes for a drawing. The 40-inch TV in our den was won at a Jack Andrea cigar event.

I didn’t grow up here, and my work kept me out of town a lot of the time until about 10 years ago. I have no Bradford or UW-Parkside connection. I didn’t work at the Brass or AMC.

The Jack Andrea cigar events expanded my world. I met and talked with a chef, a few cops, city government workers, sales reps, mechanics — well, you get the idea. But a core group of four coalesced. I began to really look forward to seeing these guys a couple of times a month. John Collins, Dennis Pierce and Ray Forgianni all knew one another a long time. Perhaps it was due to their shared background in local government, or just being Kenosha guys. But they took me in. I belonged to something.

The cigar events, and getting to know Ray, led to being asked to serve on the board of the Kenosha HarborMarket. I got to know even more Kenoshans. Like many others, I was devastated by the death of Ray due to COVID-19 late last year. There hasn’t been an Andrea’s cigar event since. Frankly, thinking about getting together on the patio behind the store without him is hard to imagine.