COMMENTARY: Work still needs to be done on city's Municipal Equality Index score

Kenosha Pride, Inc. was pleased and hopeful when we read that the LGBT Center of Southeast WI, State Rep. Greta Neubauer, Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian, Racine Mayor Cory Mason, Carthage’s Director of Equity, and the President of the WI LGBT Chamber of Commerce were able to come together on Monday to discuss LGBTQ issues within our communities. The forum was meant to discuss LGBTQ+ policies, economic development, and inclusive communities in Southeast Wisconsin. Bringing many different voices to discuss LGBTQ+ issues is important as we move toward a more accepting society, especially in the aftermath of the last four years.

During the forum the Human Rights Campaign Municipal Equality Index was not equally addressed between the two mayors. Questions were submitted by members of the Kenosha Pride, Inc. Board of Directors asking Mayor Antaramian about Kenosha’s poor performance again in 2020. Kenosha once again scored a 39/100, the lowest of the seven Wisconsin municipalities rated by the Human Rights Campaign. Many of the items remained the same from the 2019 score.

After the 2019 Index was released, Kenosha Pride, Inc. talked with the LGBT Center of Southeast Wisconsin about working with the City of Kenosha to improve Kenosha’s score as they did in Racine. Racine jumped from a 41/100 in 2018 to 89/100 in 2019. However, it appears that no progress was made in improving Kenosha’s score.