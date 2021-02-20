COMMENTARY: Work still needs to be done on city's Municipal Equality Index score

Kenosha Pride, Inc. was pleased and hopeful when we read that the LGBT Center of Southeast WI, State Rep. Greta Neubauer, Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian, Racine Mayor Cory Mason, Carthage’s Director of Equity, and the President of the WI LGBT Chamber of Commerce were able to come together on Monday to discuss LGBTQ issues within our communities. The forum was meant to discuss LGBTQ+ policies, economic development, and inclusive communities in Southeast Wisconsin. Bringing many different voices to discuss LGBTQ+ issues is important as we move toward a more accepting society, especially in the aftermath of the last four years.
During the forum the Human Rights Campaign Municipal Equality Index was not equally addressed between the two mayors. Questions were submitted by members of the Kenosha Pride, Inc. Board of Directors asking Mayor Antaramian about Kenosha’s poor performance again in 2020. Kenosha once again scored a 39/100, the lowest of the seven Wisconsin municipalities rated by the Human Rights Campaign. Many of the items remained the same from the 2019 score.
After the 2019 Index was released, Kenosha Pride, Inc. talked with the LGBT Center of Southeast Wisconsin about working with the City of Kenosha to improve Kenosha’s score as they did in Racine. Racine jumped from a 41/100 in 2018 to 89/100 in 2019. However, it appears that no progress was made in improving Kenosha’s score.
While the COVID-19 pandemic has made things different, it has not stopped municipal government from continuing to operate. The civil unrest that occurred in Kenosha was in the latter part of the year leaving time in the early parts to address the failing score.
It was very disheartening that Mayor Antaramian was the only member on the panel to not specifically address LGBTQ+ issues. Mayor Antaramian did not mention LGBTQ, Trans, Transgender or the intersectionality with Black and Brown individuals. Mayor Mason was presented with a question regarding Racine’s improvements and score on the Municipal Equality Index, but no question was posed to Mayor Antaramian regarding Kenosha’s failure to address the critical issues addressed in the index.
Kenosha Pride, Inc. does have a very good relationship with the administration and Common Council in the City of Kenosha and acknowledges the support received by those in the Mayor’s Office and those on the council. If an individual or business were to look at the Equality Index to gauge Kenosha as a location to relocate, the perception is that Kenosha’s government is not welcoming. Kenosha Pride, Inc. knows this to not be true, but we must work to make Kenosha seen as welcoming to those on the outside looking in. Kenosha Pride, Inc. will now begin determining how to address the deficiencies and work toward improving Kenosha’s score.
Kenosha Pride’s purpose is to address discrimination and prejudice against, as well as to defend, the human and civil rights secured by law for the LGBTQ Plus community of Southeastern Wisconsin and Northeastern Illinois.