COMMENTARY: Working to make sure all have the same educational opportunities

Using data, we support and build the capability of our partners to address root-cause issues and implement continuous improvement, while holding each other accountable. We are continuously grateful and humbled by the more than 350 partners who have given their time, talents and resources to make a reality of our organization’s tagline: “Community unites, students succeed, everyone prospers.”

Among the highlights of Building Our Future’s 2020 work noted in the impact report:

We brought the work of the Racial Equity Institute to the community, offering a workshop focusing on the roots of historical and institutional racism to 180 Kenosha County decision makers.

As part of the Wisconsin Partnership, we joined with other local collective impact partnerships across the state to identify and advocate for policy changes that will increase access to quality, affordable early-childhood education for all children.

Through our Community Engagement Network, we continued to convene community members regularly to build social capital and take action as a community to support schools and educational outcomes. These efforts have focused on two neighborhoods: Lincoln Park and Wilson Heights.