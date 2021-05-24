COMMENTARY: Working to make sure all have the same educational opportunities

I probably don’t need to remind you about the challenges that 2020 brought to the health and well-being of all of us.
A global pandemic, civil unrest, distance learning, economic instability and political divisiveness were among the “highlights” of a year that we’re all happy to put behind us.
And yet, through it all, a local partnership that strives to improve student outcomes for all children in Kenosha County continued its work amid the turmoil of the world, adapting quickly to the obstacles we faced.
I was reminded of all of this recently, when we assembled the 2020 Impact Report for this organization, Building Our Future.
As a local affiliate of StriveTogether, a model that operates in nearly 70 communities nationwide, Building Our Future remains committed to working across all sectors and systems in the community — with the united goal of improving educational opportunities and outcomes for all students, from cradle to career.
Our role is to be an ally and a champion for equity and to build collective clarity around what’s needed to advance sustainable systems change. Our commitment to equity — access to the same opportunities — isn’t about new programs, but rather about alleviating systemic barriers that prevent children and young people from seizing opportunity to realize their full potential.
Using data, we support and build the capability of our partners to address root-cause issues and implement continuous improvement, while holding each other accountable. We are continuously grateful and humbled by the more than 350 partners who have given their time, talents and resources to make a reality of our organization’s tagline: “Community unites, students succeed, everyone prospers.”
Among the highlights of Building Our Future’s 2020 work noted in the impact report:
We brought the work of the Racial Equity Institute to the community, offering a workshop focusing on the roots of historical and institutional racism to 180 Kenosha County decision makers.
As part of the Wisconsin Partnership, we joined with other local collective impact partnerships across the state to identify and advocate for policy changes that will increase access to quality, affordable early-childhood education for all children.
Through our Community Engagement Network, we continued to convene community members regularly to build social capital and take action as a community to support schools and educational outcomes. These efforts have focused on two neighborhoods: Lincoln Park and Wilson Heights.
The work of our Smart Beginnings Network continued and gained momentum in spite of the COVID-19 crisis. A major accomplishment was the development and confirmation of shared kindergarten readiness guidelines and measures. Late in 2020, we launched a Continuous Improvement Learning Cohort, supporting two Smart Beginnings partner organizations — KAC and the United Way of Kenosha County — in increasing their capability to apply continuous improvement and understanding their direct impact.
Through our Early Grade Reading Network, we laid the groundwork to convene a cohort of five Title I elementary schools to provide the space for cross-school teams to gather, learn and apply Results Count continuous improvement tools to their work, and lift up successes to further advance the impact within each school building.
Our Education, Career & College Readiness Network moved forward on plans for a partnership to support middle and high schools directly in achieving the network’s goal of increasing the 4-year graduation rates in Kenosha County to 93 percent by eliminating gaps by student racial groups.
As we now find ourselves nearly to the midpoint of 2021, Building Our Future is continuing to build off of our work from the previous five years, adjusting with our partners to ever-evolving conditions.
To learn more about our work, how you can become involved, and to read the full 2020 Impact Report, please visit our website, https://www.buildingourfuturekc.org.
Tatjana Bicanin is executive director of Building Our Future, a network of community leaders representing all sectors of Kenosha County committed to improving student outcomes.