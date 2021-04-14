County Executive Jim Kreuser: Governor's budget plan puts Wisconsinites first

Mental health is addressed in the budget, with increases recommended for Crisis Intervention Centers, psychiatric hospital beds, crisis intervention training for law enforcement and case management to help support people in recovery.

It is no secret that mental illness is on the rise but it can be treated and with support, there is hope. The budget also offers hope for people struggling with substance use disorder through the expansion of medication assisted treatment and access to residential treatment.

Gov. Evers also proposes to expand broadband, bringing high-speed internet access to more Wisconsin residents, which will help to reduce the isolation acutely felt by so many this past year.

Among the most important components of governor’s budget is the acceptance of federal Medicaid dollars to expand the program and provide affordable health care coverage to individuals with incomes up to 138% of poverty guidelines. Accepting these dollars also saves the state an estimated $200 million plus per year to invest in the provisions that would help our elders, persons with disabilities, persons with mental illness and the people who care for them.