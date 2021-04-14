County Executive Jim Kreuser: Governor's budget plan puts Wisconsinites first

Governor Evers has proposed a comprehensive budget that would provide a much-needed shot in the arm, not only to vaccinate, but to promote the healing of Wisconsin workers, families, the economy and environment. With the Legislature’s upcoming budget review and approval process, the legislative majority has the opportunity to alter its well-worn path of defiance and take a higher ground to support the many budget items that put Wisconsinites first again.
The past year cast a spotlight on the bandages barely holding our families together. Among the many lessons we learned is how critically dependent many of our loved ones are on the support of direct care workers — the CNAs, personal care workers, day center workers, home health aides — the people who feed, dress, bathe and support the dignity of individuals who are unable to fully provide for their own daily needs.
Wisconsin has a critical shortage of direct care workers for residential and in-home care, due largely to low wages resulting from low Medicaid rates. The governor’s budget provides increases to long term care employers, targeted for workers.
The budget further supports family members who are often sandwiched — physically, financially and emotionally — between the care needs of loved ones. The governor proposes increased dollars for Alzheimer’s services and supplies, free online training for guardians, a clearinghouse for information about available care workers and a tax deduction for certain costs related to the care provided.
Mental health is addressed in the budget, with increases recommended for Crisis Intervention Centers, psychiatric hospital beds, crisis intervention training for law enforcement and case management to help support people in recovery.
It is no secret that mental illness is on the rise but it can be treated and with support, there is hope. The budget also offers hope for people struggling with substance use disorder through the expansion of medication assisted treatment and access to residential treatment.
Gov. Evers also proposes to expand broadband, bringing high-speed internet access to more Wisconsin residents, which will help to reduce the isolation acutely felt by so many this past year.
Among the most important components of governor’s budget is the acceptance of federal Medicaid dollars to expand the program and provide affordable health care coverage to individuals with incomes up to 138% of poverty guidelines. Accepting these dollars also saves the state an estimated $200 million plus per year to invest in the provisions that would help our elders, persons with disabilities, persons with mental illness and the people who care for them.
Wisconsin has had an opportunity to participate in this expansion since 2014. By not doing so it is estimated the state has lost over $1 billion. Thirty-eight other states have accepted Medicaid expansion dollars; only 12 have not.
Why has Wisconsin’s legislative majority refused to expand Medicaid despite overwhelming citizen support for doing so? Why has its leadership blocked every effort of the governor to put Wisconsinites first again?
The answers can be found in the political trenches from which they come.
Let’s hope that these representatives will step out and up to rational, thoughtful policy-making. In other words, let’s hope for good governance during the budget review process.
IN PHOTOS: Reader-submitted photos for March-April 2021
040621-kn-en-photooftheday
041421-kn-en-photooftheday
041321-kn-en-photooftheday
041221-kn-en-photooftheday
040921-kn-en-photooftheday
040821-kn-en-photooftheday
040521-kn-en-photooftheday
040221-kn-en-photooftheday
033121-kn-en-photooftheday
033021-kn-en-photooftheday
032921-kn-en-photooftheday
032621-kn-en-photooftheday
032521-kn-en-photooftheday
032421-kn-en-photooftheday
032321-kn-en-photooftheday
032221-kn-en-photooftheday
032021-kn-en-photooftheday
031921-kn-en-photooftheday
031821-kn-en-photooftheday
031721-kn-en-photooftheday
Jim Kreuser has been Kenosha County executive since 2008 and earlier served 15 years as the 64th Assembly District representative.