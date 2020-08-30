CUSH: The time for action is now:

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jacob Blake did not deserve to be shot repeatedly in the back. No one does. Jacob Blake’s children did not deserve to see him shot in front of them. No children do.

We, members of the Religious Leaders Caucus of CUSH, offer our deepest prayers and most sacred hopes for Mr. Blake’s recovery and for the healing of his family who are in so much pain right now, just as we have for the families of Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd and so many more.

But we know that hopes and prayers are not enough to stop a speeding bullet or to counteract centuries’ worth of systemic racism and the calculated oppression of our siblings of color so ubiquitous in this nation’s history that many of the privileged among us still do not recognize it even exists.

We know that in addition to the hope of our hearts and the prayers of our souls, we must act. We support the independent investigation into the shooting that has commenced and applaud Gov. Tony Evers’ calling a special legislative session to confront issues of police brutality, accountability and transparency.