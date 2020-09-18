Cyr: Afghanistan peace negotiations move forward

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Representatives of the government of Afghanistan and the Taliban movement have begun formal direct peace negotiations. The two sides have held their first meeting in Doha, the capital of Qatar, on Sept. 12.

The timing has symbolic importance, in particular for Americans. The horrific, bloody al Qaeda terrorist attacks in New York City, Washington, D.C., and the Pennsylvania countryside took place just under two decades ago, on September 11, 2001. An al Qaeda group based in Afghanistan planned and carried out the attacks.

In response, the military forces of an international coalition of nations led by the United States occupied Afghanistan, and overthrew the ruling fundamentalist Taliban regime. Both the United Nations and the NATO alliance support and have helped to implement this long-term effort, which has economic development and political along with military dimensions.

Last February, after nearly two decades of occupation, the U.S. government and the fundamentalist Taliban movement signed a formal agreement for the phased withdrawal of international troops. The accord includes detailed stipulations to help protect the population and discourage the return of terrorists.