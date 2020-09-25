Cyr: Britain’s Boris Johnson breaks the law – so what?”

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Britain’s government is planning to violate international law.

Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson is moving forward in the nation’s Parliament with legislation that will arrogantly abandon part of the departure agreement with the European Union (EU). This has generated the latest crisis in Brexit, the now familiar term of reference for the nation’s departure from the union.

Among other components, the proposed law permits the government to send aid to Northern Ireland without EU approval, and goods shipment with the rest of the United Kingdom without required forms and paperwork.

These may seem like the sort of dull details that are the stuff of life for EU Brussels bureaucrats. However, they are the law, integral to Britain’s departure agreement from the economic institutions on the continent. Modern international law is rooted in, and initially motivated by, the need for orderly regulation among nations in trade, insurance protection and other aspects of commerce and investment.

A large number of Conservative lawmakers along with many others are publicly opposed to Johnson’s surprise move. Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis counters the proposal would breach international law only in a “limited and specific way.”