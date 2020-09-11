Cyr: Japan's Prime Minister Abe leaves remarkable legacy

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced at the end of August that he will retire, capping a remarkable career of domestic and international leadership success. While China, North Korea and Russia often dominate world news thanks to threats and turbulence,

Japan under Abe has continued a course of sustained political stability and expanding international involvement and leadership.

Abe now is Japan’s longest serving prime minister. Persistent health problems have forced his decision to step down before the end of his term. Similar difficulties led him to end an earlier tenure as head of government in 2007.

Since the end of the regional and global commercial surge of Japan three decades ago, national economic problems have often seemed to dominate domestic debate, and attention from abroad. The problem of persistent economic sluggishness, the inability to re-energize the powerful engines of rapid growth, has preoccupied both policymakers and business leaders.

However, Japan remains an economic power. The rise of China has tended to overshadow this continuing fundamental fact of economic life. Japan is a significant producer in an enormous range of products, including autos and electronics of all kinds.