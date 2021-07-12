DAN TRUTTSCHEL: Not a bad way to spend a Sunday — Deer District, Bucks don't disappoint

When it comes to home sporting events around these parts, perhaps there hasn’t been one more highly anticipated than Sunday.

With the Milwaukee Bucks making their first appearance in the NBA Finals since 1974, the excitement surrounding the team — even in the face of a 2-0 deficit to the Phoenix Suns before Sunday night’s resounding victory — had pretty much reached a fever pitch.

It’s hard to go anywhere these days without seeing fans of all ages and backgrounds donning some piece of Bucks apparel. And that’s not all that surprising, as the fandom around a team always intensifies with success.

And certainly, I can count myself among those fans who have followed this team through some great years in the 1980s and into the 1990s, but also some lean times when they were one of the worst franchises in the league.

So, yeah, this trip to the NBA Finals is something special for me as well.

But even more special was the chance to witness Sunday’s home game and the madness that surrounded it first hand as a fan with a ticket into the Fiserv Forum.

And it certainly didn’t disappoint. Not even a little bit.