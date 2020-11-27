Dr. Art Cyr: Asia nations take major step forward

A comprehensive new trade agreement among the nations of East and Southeast Asia promises greatly to increase production in the vast region, and in consequence benefit the global economy in total. Participating nations signed the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement on Nov. 15 at a virtual summit hosted by Vietnam.

The list of members alone is impressive: Australia, Brunei, Cambodia, China, Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand and Vietnam. These nations account for just under one-third of the total population of the globe and nearly one-third of the total gross product of the world’s economies.

Two aspects of the agreement are particularly noteworthy. First, rules of origin are greatly simplified and standardized. These are the regulations that determine the country of origin of a product.

Up until now, they varied widely among individual countries, imposing barriers to trade and hampering shipping and sales of products on a regional basis. In the future, there will be less obstruction of supply and distribution chains.

Second, this is the first comprehensive free trade agreement involving China, Japan and South Korea. All three nations historically have been at odds, and occasionally at war.