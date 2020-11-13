Dr. Art Cyr: Presidential elections and the Electoral College

Above all, the framers wanted to restrain central governmental and related political power. They regarded these as inherently dangerous. A powerful head of state could easily abuse the position, and the British Crown provided exhibit A. A powerful legislature could also became dangerously assertive, and the British Parliament provided exhibit B.

The framers responded by setting up a rather complex network of institutions in which none was dominant, actually or potentially, by design. They considered having the president selected by Congress. However, ultimately they discarded that concept as encouraging potentially dangerous cooperation between two of the three branches of the federal government, and perhaps entangling the judiciary as well.

The final Constitution involved clear separation in allocated powers, but required practical cooperation in carrying out the functions of government. Kennedy, opposed to proposed Electoral College changes, was alluding to this reality in his 1956 statement.

The Electoral College reflects this network approach. The college consists of people who are assembled in each state, plus the District of Columbia, to select the president and vice president of the United States after the people vote. The electors are equal in number to a state’s congressional delegation. Federal office holders cannot serve.