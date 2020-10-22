Dr. Art Cyr: Remember the lessons from the Cuban Missile Crisis

Earlier the White House curtailed reconnaissance flights over Cuba and resumed them only because McCone aggressively insisted. They provided photographic evidence of the Soviet deception just before the missiles would become operational.

However, there were already indicators, including reports from reliable Cuba agents, that something of this nature was underway. As with the George W. Bush administration regarding Iraq weapons, senior officials chose evidence they preferred.

At the start of the crisis, there was strong sentiment, especially among the Joint Chiefs of Staff, for a conventional air attack followed by invasion of Cuba. JFK imaginatively decided instead on a naval quarantine as the U.S. first step.

Years after the crisis, surviving policy makers from Cuba, the Soviet Union and the U.S. initiated a series of meetings, which have revealed important new insights. Soviet commanders in Cuba already had shorter-range nuclear-armed missiles, and at least for a time authority to use them in the event of an American invasion.

Soviet submarine commanders had nuclear-armed torpedoes. One Soviet sub nearly launched one against the harassing U.S. Navy ships.