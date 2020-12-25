Dr. Art Cyr: The meaning of Christmas, past and present

For the Puritans who settled in North America after fleeing Great Britain, Christmas was devoid of any ostentation or expressions of joyfulness. That, however, was not characteristic of Catholic or Protestant Europe — there were understandable reasons, after all, whey the Puritans took the plunge, all the way across the extremely dangerous Atlantic Ocean, to reach the largely unknown Americas.

Evergreen trees and plants from ancient times have been understandably regarded in various cultures to represent rebirth or renewal. In northern Europe, the druids, priests of the ancient Celts, used evergreens to decorate their temples. Germans brought decorated trees into their homes to celebrate Christmas as early as the 16th century.

As described on the website History.com and elsewhere, German settlers in Pennsylvania popularized the Christmas tree. Yet New England authorities generally opposed any celebration of Christmas outside of church services. After our Civil War, waves of immigrants from Germany and elsewhere in Europe, including the British Isles, successfully introduced a more festive recognition of Christmas.