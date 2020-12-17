Dr. Debie Ford: UW-Parkside graduates reflect the best of our region

In partnership with the communities we serve, UW-Parkside graduates are responsive and resourceful in how we meet, head on, the challenges facing our world today. UW-Parkside 2020 graduates were tasked with completing their degrees facing circumstances unlike any other class in our history. Working with our faculty and staff, they created unique solutions to continue their educational journeys and reach their academic goals. Because they are so resilient, so responsive, and so resourceful, they are READY to contribute to our campus, to the Kenosha and Racine communities, to our region, to our state and as we’ve seen so many times before, to our global community — today and well into the future.

Speaking of challenges and being resilient, our graduates and our learning community continue to face important issues beyond COVID, including the nationwide and local movement to build a more equitable, just, and inclusive society; and efforts to ensure that all members of our society have access to affordable education. For many years, UW-Parkside has been the most diverse campus in the UW System and students of color make up more than 35 percent of our university’s population. We are extremely proud of this achievement but know enrollment does not equal student success for all students. Through the efforts of our campus diversity and multi-cultural departments, and through our shared commitment among faculty and staff for equity, diversity, and inclusion, we are helping prepare our graduates to contribute in a world that becomes more diverse each day, while working to ensure equity and inclusion for all.