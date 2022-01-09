Dr. Joseph T. Mangi: Kindness Week: Positively and uniquely Kenosha

Hello Everyone.

This coming Jan. 14-22, Kenosha celebrates its 26th annual Kindness Week, a week that commemorates the positive message and work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. It is a week long series of events and activities that celebrates peace, kindness, diversity and tolerance throughout Kenosha County. Schools, colleges, churches, our synagogues, our museums, the Urban League of Kenosha and Racine, the Coalition For Dismantling Racism, CUSH, and many non-profit organizations all come together to help remember and spread Dr. King’s message of kindness and peace to all people.

It is a wonderful week filled with inspiring speeches, stories of students being kind and practicing peace, messages of hope and resiliency, and examples of a community that keeps the dream of Dr. King alive in word and in deed. The very fact that Kindness Week has flourished in Kenosha for 26 years is a tribute to our community and to all the many people who continue to make it happen.

The original committee back in 1996 who collectively held a belief that commemorating the peace and kindness message of Dr. King was needed then and would continue to be needed in the future speaks volumes about who they were and their faith in us as a community. Just look at this list of Kenosha’s leaders, heroes and heroines in their own right: Mary Lou Mahone, Rev. Olen Arrington Jr., Adelene Robinson, Kay and Denis Wikel, Thelma Orr, Reverend Barbara Rasmussen, Dr. Kevin Fullin, Julian Thomas, Karen Schultz, Dr. Bud Pulaski, William Sklba, Anthony Brown, Marlene Tack, Bea Lundgren, Bruce Bloedorn, Belinda Cronin, Carolyn Feldt, Celess Cosby, Ginger Helgeson, Curtiss Hines, Saint Jimenez, Carla Johnson, Marge Krupp, Dr. Al Lindstrom, Willie Riley, Laura Rogers, and Reverend Chuck Ruhle.

I get chills just thinking about and remembering these awesome people.

It is inspiring to me that so many of Kenosha’s leaders came together to create the first Kenosha Kindness Week back in 1997 and that it continues to be a focal point of our community today, in January of 2022.

Please take the time to check out the series of events organized by the Coalition For Dismantling Racism, events that remember and spread Dr. King’s message of kindness and peace throughout Kenosha County.

Yes, we continue to face challenges with poverty, racism, violence, and equity, but we also have the collective ability to make a difference.

The original Kindness Week members believed in us back in 1996. We can continue to carry on that belief today. We can be positively and uniquely Kenosha.

Dr. King once said, “Even if the world were to end tomorrow, I would still plant my apple tree.” Kindness Week is a good time to plant the seeds of kindness for 2022.

Thanks everyone for all that you are doing to practice peace.

Dr. Joseph T. Mangi is a retired Kenosha Unified principal and superintendent, a member of the Coalition For Dismantling Racism and president of Peace Learning Circles.

