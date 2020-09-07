Empower Uptown Initiative building trust

K: We offered to drive people to the DMV to get their photo ID made, but people didn’t want to get in our cars because they didn’t know us. It took a while to build that trust, but now we take people to do early voting. Relationship building is part of empowering new voters. Also, since 2016, there has been a ‘petition process’ that the DMV has been very helpful in processing to help people get the photo ID needed to vote. If people don’t have all the official documents necessary for a driver’s license, they can bring less formal identifying papers, like a letter to you on agency letterhead stationery, and get a temporary paper ID for a specified period of time that can allow you to cast your ballot. We are also alert to literacy issues—you have to be respectful, but if someone needs the ballot read aloud to them, you can go with them to the voting booth. There’s a place on the ballot where you sign off as ‘assisting’ if someone is blind or needs translation or can’t read it for themselves.