Empower Uptown Initiative building trust

Editor’s note: What follows is Part 2 of a recorded conversation between Coalition For Dismantling Racism member Rochelle Anderson-Moore and Empower Uptown leader Karen Kempinen about voter suppression and how to encourage voting locally. The Coalition is sponsoring a Courageous Conversation on voter suppression in partnership with UW Parkside on Monday, Oct. 26, from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
R: We were talking about building trust in the community to encourage first-time voters. What else did you all do in the Empower Uptown initiative?
K: We offered to drive people to the DMV to get their photo ID made, but people didn’t want to get in our cars because they didn’t know us. It took a while to build that trust, but now we take people to do early voting. Relationship building is part of empowering new voters. Also, since 2016, there has been a ‘petition process’ that the DMV has been very helpful in processing to help people get the photo ID needed to vote. If people don’t have all the official documents necessary for a driver’s license, they can bring less formal identifying papers, like a letter to you on agency letterhead stationery, and get a temporary paper ID for a specified period of time that can allow you to cast your ballot. We are also alert to literacy issues—you have to be respectful, but if someone needs the ballot read aloud to them, you can go with them to the voting booth. There’s a place on the ballot where you sign off as ‘assisting’ if someone is blind or needs translation or can’t read it for themselves.
R: That’s interesting — I was not aware you could accompany anyone to the polls. Have you ever had any resistance from the poll workers when you tried to assist a voter?
K: Over the years both the city and county clerks have been incredibly helpful. They welcomed all assistance and anything that made the new voter comfortable.
R: That warms my heart to hear! I’m so glad there are no obstacles to assisting new voters — it could be different, has been different in other times. Let’s talk about absentee voting — there’s more call for that now than ever before with the pandemic.
K: Yes, and there are some obstacles. When you request an absentee ballot, you have to provide a picture of your photo ID. If you have a smart phone, and data, it’s easy. If you have a printer, you can print a paper copy. But if you don’t have a printer or a smart phone, you have to know to go to a library or to the clerk’s office and get a copy made. That’s just a matter of learning how to use the system. But then the clerk’s office has to mail your absentee ballot to you, and you have to have an address where you’ve lived for at least 28 days before the election. You have to have a witness to watch you sign the ballot, and the witness has to add their address and sign the envelope. If any one step is not completed, the ballot is not counted.
R: That’s a lot of steps to keep track of!
K: Yes, we made a photo guide of someone going through each step, ending with turning in the envelope at the Municipal Building, and it was very helpful to people we shared it with at gatherings in Uptown. Pictures decreased their anxiety.
R: Do some people have negative associations with voting at the Municipal Building because it’s where they have Municipal Court? Some of the minor cases are still handled there.
K: It actually helps people know where they’re going for early voting. They say, “Oh yeah, that’s where I paid my parking ticket!”
R: How can the community support your efforts? Is there something not being covered that someone could step in to cover?
K: We are focusing on Uptown, but we are happy, eager, to share information with groups that want to focus on other neighborhoods to get out the vote. Grace Welcome Center has a food pantry distribution every Tuesday, and we put voter information in the boxes of food. We would be willing to share digital copies of those handouts with anyone who wants to distribute them.
R: Would churches and other faith groups want to put the information on their announcement boards or in their bulletins?
K: Yes, we would love to work with congregations around encouraging voting! I’d particularly like to encourage people who live alone, with COVID risk factors, to work with their faith leaders to witness their absentee ballots, looking through a window, wearing masks, signing with gloves. That could really help the people who are home bound.
R: It could help people in nursing homes, too. And those in jail who have not been convicted of crimes.
K: Yes, all those people who meet the voting requirements should be getting absentee ballots and have access to someone to witness them.
Voter Registration Deadlines:
Oct. 14 — The deadline to register to vote online (by 11:59 p.m.) or by-mail (postmarked).
Oct. 30 at 5 p.m. — The deadline to register to vote at your clerk’s office or other designated location.
You can register at your polling place on Election Day (Nov. 3).
Absentee By-Mail Deadlines:
Oct. 29 at 5 p.m. — The deadline to request an absentee ballot by-mail for regular and overseas voters.
Oct. 30 at 5 p.m. — The deadline to request an absentee ballot by-mail for indefinitely confined voters and military voters (not on active duty).
Please request your absentee ballot as soon as possible by visiting myvote.wi.gov.
