Fall of Saigon, 45 years ago: A sad day in history

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Today marks the 45th anniversary of the Fall of Saigon: An ignoble day in which the communist North Vietnamese completed their take over of South Vietnam.

As a Vietnam War veteran, I well remember that day. After the completion of my military service in 1972, following a brief visit home, I relocated to Southern California where I would spend two years kicking around, scratching for employment.

With a weak economy and no higher-level skills, I finally moved back to Wisconsin and stayed with the folks until I was able to land a decent paying job.

I ended up working with a company in northern Illinois, who’s owner, a very decent man, went out of his way to hire Vietnam Veterans. Not a practice enthusiastically followed during that time.

I started out working in the factory, in final assembly. In our immediate area almost half of us were Vietnam War veterans, Army, Navy, Marines and Air Force, we were all there. We seldom talked about the war; it was not a popular topic during that time, not even with each other. But we did kid one another about our particular branches of the service. Mostly good natured, but it could heat up at times.