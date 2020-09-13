Free advice on graduation from college

And, always do the right thing. The right thing is almost never the easiest thing but it’s easy to know what is right. There is never a right time to do the wrong thing. And, there is never a wrong time to do the right thing. When you do the right thing consistently, you will develop the most important thing in any relationship. And that is trust. When there is trust between friends or loved ones everything else falls into place.

Now, over time you’ll have different jobs. Almost no one keeps the same job forever, so you’ll move around from one job to another as you go through your career. Your plan should be that each job is more responsible and important than the last. Sometimes these jobs will be within the same company, but it’s more likely that different employers will be involved. The single most important thing in obtaining a better job is what your present boss will say about you. Anyone who hires people will tell you that they rely on personal one-on-one references much more than facts and figures in a resume. So, as you do your job, think every day about what you want your boss to say about you later.

The key things you want high grades on are. 1) Integrity and Trust. 2) Loyalty. 3) Accomplishments. If your boss can count on you to get the job done the right way while loyal to him/her and to the company, you will get full support when prospective employers call for your reference.