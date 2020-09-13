Free advice on graduation from college

It’s said that free advice is worth what you pay for it. This is some advice we gave our grandson on his graduation from college. It’s proved to be valuable.
Dear Grandson,
You’ve done well in school so far. It’s important that you carry this success forward to your adult life. We have a few things to tell you that may help along this journey. There is a lot coming up and we will do our best to help you through it.
Understand that the world runs on money. It’s important to have enough money for necessities. Some people want to be rich. But being rich is relative. Rich is only not wanting what you don’t have. To do that you have to work hard and smart and not squander what you earn. I’ve had colleagues who earned much more money than I did. But when it came time to help kids with college and later retire from work the money wasn’t there. Their working lives centered around the Mercedes in the driveway, trips abroad and other luxuries that didn’t really add to happiness and drained their resources.
Now, for the important things. Do everything to the best of your ability. Everyone can’t be a star but everybody can be the best they are capable of. You have the right to fail but you don’t have the right to cause others to fail because you didn’t do your job. Good enough isn’t good enough. Just showing up doesn’t count.
And, always do the right thing. The right thing is almost never the easiest thing but it’s easy to know what is right. There is never a right time to do the wrong thing. And, there is never a wrong time to do the right thing. When you do the right thing consistently, you will develop the most important thing in any relationship. And that is trust. When there is trust between friends or loved ones everything else falls into place.
Now, over time you’ll have different jobs. Almost no one keeps the same job forever, so you’ll move around from one job to another as you go through your career. Your plan should be that each job is more responsible and important than the last. Sometimes these jobs will be within the same company, but it’s more likely that different employers will be involved. The single most important thing in obtaining a better job is what your present boss will say about you. Anyone who hires people will tell you that they rely on personal one-on-one references much more than facts and figures in a resume. So, as you do your job, think every day about what you want your boss to say about you later.
The key things you want high grades on are. 1) Integrity and Trust. 2) Loyalty. 3) Accomplishments. If your boss can count on you to get the job done the right way while loyal to him/her and to the company, you will get full support when prospective employers call for your reference.
Now, for the <&underline>real</&underline> important stuff. As you move along, you’ll make friends. Select close friends carefully and protect and cherish them. When you go separate ways keep in touch. Remember, you can’t make old friends.
And you will meet ladies, you’ll have dates, you’ll establish romantic relationships. All this will lead to the time you find the person with whom you want to spend the rest of your life. This most likely won’t happen right away so there will be several, maybe many relationships.
When you are moving through life towards finding that special person, keep this in mind every day. Always act and behave such that when the temporary friendships and relationships end, the lady will be able to say: “He never lied to me. He never let me down. And, he always respected me.” If you do that, I guarantee that you will find someone for whom you will feel the same way. How do I know? It worked for me and I married your Grandma.
A last thought: Think seriously about some military service. I spent some years in a US Army uniform and that experience helped form me into the person I am today. Besides the good feeling of serving your country, you join the ranks of military veterans. I have cherished those friendships ever since.
At age 23, I was charged with the well being and safety of 20 men. Soon after that, as company commander, that grew to 200 men. That responsibility and decision making under pressure matured and grew my moral character more than anything else I can imagine.
So, get out there and get started on the rest of your life. We are always here for you.
Grandpa and Grandma
Mike Kirchen is a resident of Pleasant Prairie.
