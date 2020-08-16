Genesis Goodman: Importance of women's right to vote

The posing question is, “How has the women’s right to vote positively affected me and the world since it was passed 100 years ago?”
When first writing I was going to talk about the empowerment of women and the positive effects of the current feminist movement. However, this is a difficult question to answer due to being a young black woman.
I do not only face sexism, but racism as well. I would like to use this question to shed light on the importance of the difference between the rights of white women and black women. Many of those differences were due to Susan B Anthony’s inherited racism, the system of black codes, and passed on continuous struggles that black women struggle with today.
Susan B Anthony is famously known for her pivotal role in the Women’s Suffrage Movement and being a women’s rights activist. Unfortunately, the women she was choosing to fight for were mainly middle and upper-class white women. The WSM excluded women of color, especially black women, because of the impact of white supremacy.
An example of this would be from the article, “Celebrate Women s Suffrage, but Doni Whitewash the Movements Racism’.” The article states, “When suffragists gathered in Seneca Falls, New York, in July 1848, they advocated for the right of white women to vote. The participants were middle and upper-class white women. No Black women attended the convention. None were invited.” There was a clear divide between the different races and classes in the WSM, putting white women first and black women last, if at all. There were several women of color who impacted this movement that we are not often educated on such as Josephine St. Pierre Ruffin, Charlotte Vandine Forten Sr., Mary Church Terrell, and so many more unrecognized and unheard heroes.
The 19th Amendment was passed on June 4, 1919, granting women the right to vote. However, like many other amendments passed during this time there were loopholes left behind to keep order and power. A demonstration of this would be when the 15th Amendment was passed in 1870 and there were many laws that were passed to make it extremely difficult for black men to vote; these laws were called black codes or as you may know them Jim Crow laws. Fortunately, the 14th,15th, and 19th Amendments made it illegal for state legislators to prevent black men, and women from voting. Black Codes were indirect measures to disenfranchise black men and women. This heavily impacted black peoples’ right to vote, retrapping them in a hidden definition of slavery and being unable to have a voice; a pain that we sadly know too well.
Black women are still fighting to this day to be appreciated and recognized for our greatness. We are disproportionately punished in school and are twice as likely to get suspended than our white counterparts. Black women face higher rates of domestic abuse, rape, homicide, and are constantly sexualized by mainstream media.
Even as the Black Lives Matter movement is thriving in current times, black women such as Breonna Taylor have little to no media coverage or justice compared to acts of violence inflicted onto black men. Due to what I have previously discussed about America’s history, while women had the right to vote, unfair laws that also existed throughout the system continued to entrap black women in other ways denying them the same rights as white women affecting black women and myself today.
It is important for all women to understand the struggles of black women so we can raise each other up to create a better society for all. While women’s right to vote was helpful, it did not create equal opportunities for black women due to the existing laws defending racism.
Genesis Goodman, an eighth-grader, won first in her division in the essay contest sponsored by the Kenosha Community Foundation Women’s Fund and the Susan B. Anthony Award Committee.
