Genesis Goodman: Importance of women's right to vote

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The posing question is, “How has the women’s right to vote positively affected me and the world since it was passed 100 years ago?”

When first writing I was going to talk about the empowerment of women and the positive effects of the current feminist movement. However, this is a difficult question to answer due to being a young black woman.

I do not only face sexism, but racism as well. I would like to use this question to shed light on the importance of the difference between the rights of white women and black women. Many of those differences were due to Susan B Anthony’s inherited racism, the system of black codes, and passed on continuous struggles that black women struggle with today.

Susan B Anthony is famously known for her pivotal role in the Women’s Suffrage Movement and being a women’s rights activist. Unfortunately, the women she was choosing to fight for were mainly middle and upper-class white women. The WSM excluded women of color, especially black women, because of the impact of white supremacy.