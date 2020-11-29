GivingTuesday: A global generosity movement

Black Friday? Small Business Saturday? Cyber Monday? Terms most of us are familiar with at this time of year, right? How about GivingTuesday? Not so much. Yet, it exists. It’s time to put this global initiative on everyone’s radar.

Dec. 1 is GivingTuesday which was created in 2012 as a simple idea: a day that encourages people to do good and practice generosity. Over the past seven years, it has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity. On the last GivingTuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, the global giving day generated $2 billion in giving — just in the United States — and inspired millions of people worldwide to volunteer, perform countless acts of kindness, and donate their voices, time, money, and goods.

Generosity, and the act of giving, is what brings people of all races, faiths, and political views together. Generosity gives you the power to make a positive change in the lives of others and is a fundamental value we can all act upon.

You can show your generosity in a variety of ways during GivingTuesday: whether it’s helping a neighbor, advocating for an issue, sharing a skill, or donating money to causes — every act of generosity counts.

2020 — The local need is great