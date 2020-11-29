GivingTuesday: A global generosity movement

Black Friday? Small Business Saturday? Cyber Monday? Terms most of us are familiar with at this time of year, right? How about GivingTuesday? Not so much. Yet, it exists. It’s time to put this global initiative on everyone’s radar.
Dec. 1 is GivingTuesday which was created in 2012 as a simple idea: a day that encourages people to do good and practice generosity. Over the past seven years, it has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity. On the last GivingTuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, the global giving day generated $2 billion in giving — just in the United States — and inspired millions of people worldwide to volunteer, perform countless acts of kindness, and donate their voices, time, money, and goods.
Generosity, and the act of giving, is what brings people of all races, faiths, and political views together. Generosity gives you the power to make a positive change in the lives of others and is a fundamental value we can all act upon.
You can show your generosity in a variety of ways during GivingTuesday: whether it’s helping a neighbor, advocating for an issue, sharing a skill, or donating money to causes — every act of generosity counts.
2020 — The local need is great
This year, GivingTuesday arrives at a time when our local not-for-profit organizations find themselves in great need. The coronavirus pandemic and the economic upheaval that it caused, along with the social justice protests and civil unrest in Kenosha, have challenged our community’s not-for-profit organizations — forcing changes to operations, straining budgets, and creating new processes of delivering services to their clients.
In November, the Kenosha Community Foundation, in partnership with the United Way of Kenosha County, conducted a survey of our local not-for-profit organizations to better understand the impacts of 2020’s events on their operations. We found that, despite receiving various forms of aid — such as a loan from the Federal Payroll Protection Program, grants from state and local sources and emergency appeals — local needs remain great.
Of the 37 organizations that responded to the survey, we found 94% had cancelled public, in-person events, including fundraisers, and 70% suspended programs. Additionally, 73% of the organizations now need to operate remotely and 67% needed to increase their use of on-line and digital platforms.
As a result of these changes, over 85% of the not-for profit organizations surveyed stated that they were in need of funds to cover their day-to-day operations. About 25% of the organizations need to upgrade their information technology — such as laptop computers, WiFi hotspots, and use of digital platforms like Zoom — not only for their staff, but also for the families who benefit from their programs.
2020 — A great time to giveAlso this year, GivingTuesday arrives at a time when your donation is a greater benefit to you — taxwise. The Federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act enacted earlier this year, provides increased tax incentives for charitable giving for both individuals and corporations as a way to stimulate philanthropy throughout America.
Under the CARES Act, for 2020 only, all taxpayers can claim an additional, “above-the-line” deduction for charitable gifts made in cash of up to $300 to not-for-profit organizations by Dec. 31, 2020 — no matter whether they itemize or take the standard deduction.
Some details include:
Donations must be made only to 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organizations—donations to a non-operating private foundation, a political organization or a donor-advised fund do not qualify for the deduction.
Donations must be in cash — this includes checks and credit card payments.
Make certain to keep proof of cash receipts — all gifts exceeding $250 will need to include the receipt when filing.
The Foundation strongly encourages everyone to give #300before2020ends – not only as a means to help address the local needs of our area’s not-for-profit organizations but also as a benefit to yourself, the donor.
We would welcome a donation to the Kenosha Community Foundation, which can be made through our website: www.kenoshafoundation.org
The Foundation as a giving option
It is during these challenging times, brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, that I am reminded of the continuing good work that the Kenosha Community Foundation does in support of not-for-profit organizations in our community. Through the generosity and foresight of our donors, the Foundation provides stewardship of endowments funds through responsible financial management. It is with income from these endowment funds that our community foundation provides grants to non-profit organizations, in good times as well as in these challenging times that currently face us.
For example, due to our consistent fund management — in our most recent granting cycle ending May 2020 — the Foundation continued, unreduced from 2019, grant support to nonprofit organizations in Kenosha county. Through the thoughtful review of our grants committee members, this year’s 12 grants included a cross-section of organizations around the critical and intersecting priorities of food, housing/shelter, physical health, mental health and early childhood education. In 2019, the Foundation distributed a combined $822,000 in grants and sponsorships to not-for-profit organizations and in scholarships.
Historically, over the prior 10-year period, Foundation grants have supported 89 distinct organizations; some of which received grants in multiple years. These may be organizations that you support individually through direct donations. Yet, by establishing endowment funds for a specific cause or organization, your tax-deductible donation exists — not just giving this year or next year- but generation after generation in perpetuity.
In addition to monetary donations, The Foundation had benefitted from the generosity of our volunteers — whether that be our board, event, scholarship and/or grants committee members. Therefore, let us be reminded that the philanthropic work of the Kenosha Community Foundation continues to prosper in both good times and bad, through the continuing support and generosity of our donors (perhaps you?!) and community partners, and has done so since 1926. Our work and longevity can be summed up in these words: “Private giving, for the public good.”
In an era of global crisis and disconnection, we need new rituals to connect us. GivingTuesday serves as a reminder and initiative to support causes that are important to each of us. Generosity can help alleviate the isolation and loneliness that many of us feel during this time. Our ability to give help and hope gives us agency, dispelling feelings of powerlessness.
When all is said and done, you can show your generosity in a variety of ways during GivingTuesday. Each of us has a deep reserve of generosity, which we can give in myriad ways to make a difference — our time, our kindness, our skills, our voice are all things we can give in addition to charitable donations. How will we practice generosity? What will we choose to “give” on GivingTuesday? Be generous, take action; as in the Nike slogan, “Just Do It.”
Jane Harrington-Heide is the Interim Executive Director of the Kenosha Community Foundation, www.kenoshafoundation.org. She can be reached at jheide@kenoshafoundation.org
or 262-654-2412.
