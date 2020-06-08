GOP inaction contributed to the unemployment backlog

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Covid-19 pandemic resulted in a mass shutdown of businesses across the country. This led to an avalanche of unemployment claims, dwarfing even what was experienced during the Great Recession, causing a backlog that saw many families waiting weeks and weeks for benefits.

This happened in a number of states across the country; there was no way to be completely prepared for the overwhelming number of new claims and phone calls.

Wisconsin’s situation was unique in one way: We were warned that our UI system was outdated and incapable of handling a huge spike in volume. In fact, many of the very same Republican legislators who were so quick to point the finger of blame at Gov. Tony Evers were controlling the state’s purse strings for the last decade and failing to act on that warning.

In 2014, legislative offices began receiving an unusually high number of calls from constituents who were unable to access the unemployment insurance division by phone. The number of people experiencing this problem got so alarmingly high I joined with nine of my Democratic colleagues in the State Senate in sending a letter to then-Gov. Scott Walker expressing our concern and asking him to take action.