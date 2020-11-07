Gregory Bennett Jr.: When the smoke clears we the people want action, not acting

The city took advantage of the national press to show the burned buildings and cities and after the cameras left, the city started threatening and even fining the business for those burned vehicles being an eyesore. When in fact the city should have created more opportunity for contractors in the city to have the jobs of cleaning that up with the funds the city has been receiving behind closed doors. We the people are not blind to any of this information and will not be blinded by voting or anything else. The people in office have a duty and the people have a bigger duty to not only vote but to follow up and make sure the people we put in office stay accountable and transparent with what is to be done and what is being done. We need actionable items with deadlines made public.

How is it that people outside our city are welcomed with open arms to open businesses here in our city than the residents that have blood, sweat and tears in this city. When the smoke clears and the cameras are gone, will you just go back to your safe life and forget about this time or will you stay doing the work that needs to be done till a united Kenosha is truly established and this so called Kenosha Strong is not just a dream but a reality?