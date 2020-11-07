Gregory Bennett Jr.: When the smoke clears we the people want action, not acting

In the midst of the storm, we have to look to a higher power for guidance. In no way do we still have to have the conversation about racism. Anyone who has been educated and informed about racism is admitting and showing their white privilege.
Our city has not truly ever been united and I’ve been here since 1979. Black and Brown lives matter yes, but I want to educate everyone so that we can change this narrative, we are Africans living in America. Countries overseas sued the United States for what they have done to people of African decent during slavery and won. Now we let the United States categorize us as Black or African American when in fact we are truly just Africans living in America.
Other races on applications include Caucasian and Native American. Why is that, because the only true Americans here are the natives and yet everyone that’s not Caucasian has to adopt American on the end of their race. After that, when you dig deeper, you have to either specify if you’re Hispanic or Non- Hispanic. Being proud of your heritage is not encouraged in the U.S. Think about this: People are screaming out ‘Black Lives Matter’ just to let you know that they shouldn’t be being murdered by the police or sheriffs, let alone by everyday civilians.
The data has shown us that Wisconsin is the number one state for the incarceration of African American men and the number two state is Minnesota. That’s in the whole United States. So let’s focus for a second on the difference between racism and systemic racism. Racism is someone spitting at me while walking from Kenosha to Milwaukee and calling me a nigger. Systemic racism is when two men are arrested for the same crime on the same day, have the same court date and one is given probation while the other is given 5 to 10 years. Systemic racism is giving a person 10 years extended supervision and preaching how you’re helping the recidivism rate, yet that person with 10 years extended supervision still does not have constitutional rights. That person isn’t allowed to vote while on supervision or be able to really attain this dream we made up called the American Dream. How can a person have the American Dream when they constantly have to live in the American nightmare?
Politicians use racism and injustice as platforms but only during election times. When will it be truly addressed and handled, not just talked about? The time is now that we must unite as a city and a people. We have not only a pandemic to worry about but the narrative that our lives do not truly matter to the people that are supposed to protect and serve. We can’t keep just sitting back and watching from afar. We are the people and we the people must elect people in these positions that will not only take care of business but also dedicate themselves to removing the injustice and systemic racism that has been happening before color televisions were invented.
My Uncle is 98 years old and he cried talking to me saying I’m glad people are finally waking up and starting to finish the work Medgar Evers and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. as well as Malcom X started so long ago. This is the time for a cleansing and revamping in society today as we know it. We need to revaluate the constitution especially since an extension is always needed in order for Africans in America to be counted as a whole vote and a person instead of less than half of a human being. Let’s please think of the legacy we all will have to admit to leaving behind. We all die, the goal is not to live forever but to create something that will. If we create a peaceful and truly equal world where systemic racism is defeated and not just hidden from the naked eye this could be the legacy. This legacy would truly be something that our kids, their kids, and our kids grandchildren could be proud of.
The city took advantage of the national press to show the burned buildings and cities and after the cameras left, the city started threatening and even fining the business for those burned vehicles being an eyesore. When in fact the city should have created more opportunity for contractors in the city to have the jobs of cleaning that up with the funds the city has been receiving behind closed doors. We the people are not blind to any of this information and will not be blinded by voting or anything else. The people in office have a duty and the people have a bigger duty to not only vote but to follow up and make sure the people we put in office stay accountable and transparent with what is to be done and what is being done. We need actionable items with deadlines made public.
How is it that people outside our city are welcomed with open arms to open businesses here in our city than the residents that have blood, sweat and tears in this city. When the smoke clears and the cameras are gone, will you just go back to your safe life and forget about this time or will you stay doing the work that needs to be done till a united Kenosha is truly established and this so called Kenosha Strong is not just a dream but a reality?
In saying that, Kenosha Strong is a vision not a reality. Kenosha will only be strong when you put the grocery stores back into the Urban Communities and the proper resources back into the proper hands that will help the people get them. How is it that WIC says they will help people with rental assistance but puts them on a waiting list and after three or four months of making them wait? The client had to move in fear of having an eviction on their record, meaning closing the We Energies account and leaving the residence. WIC then says they can’t do anything to help them because the account is closed. Did WIC expect for them to just wait and wait and have their reputation and credit effected. No, yet WIC and other organizations say they are helping when in some cases the lack of professionalism and decent humanity is hurting the people instead of helping them.
In no way am I saying to close these organizations, but to hold them accountable because that is the sole purpose for these places to be open. Stop making it so hard for people who don’t truly have anything to get a little of something because if you were in their shoes then you would not want to be treated as such. We the people, and I keep saying we the people, have to not only be in rage when police officers are shooting people but when we the people shoot people. We also have a duty to be enraged when organizations say that they stand for something but do not stand for it.
The time for conversations is over it’s time for action not acting. Give us actionable items with hard-hit timelines when they will be accomplished. Otherwise we the people will find a way to clean you from our city because we the people deserve better. Just like we of African decent deserve better and will not stop till it’s done.
In closing, this is the perfect time for you to truly show the African people in the Lincoln Park area you care for their children like you do the Bullen and Lance children. Refurbish Lincoln Middle School and give those children something to look forward to returning to.
I am praying for this city because this is the city that will come together and build, or truly go against each other and destroy. I am praying we come together and build because this city is worth it. It’s just time for Kenosha to start loving it’s people like their people love Kenosha. We the people demand it!
Gregory Bennett Jr. is a member of the Kenosha Coalition for Dismantling Racism and the Founder of Peace in the Streets, Inc.
