Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha continues to work on opening a ReStore for Kenosha County

Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha has been listening to the community, and we agree with you; Kenosha needs a ReStore!

Not only would a ReStore keep donated items out of landfills and provide the community with affordable home improvement options, but it would create a vehicle for sustainable funding for our building projects. With the funding of a ReStore, HFHK would be able to partner with more families to build more homes in our community.

Even so, raising the funds necessary to open a ReStore has been an obstacle for our organization. As a nonprofit, we rely on support and partnerships with the community. Like many other organizations, the pandemic made it difficult to continue our normal operations. However, as more people are getting vaccinated and the curve is flattening, we are excited to be starting in-person events again!

One of our biggest fundraising events this summer is happening from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 8 in the Otto Nelson parking lot at 6203 28th Ave. Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha is partnering with Epic Motorsports and Otto Nelson to put on a car and motorcycle show for the community. The event will double as a fundraiser to help Habitat raise funds to open a ReStore for Kenosha County, with proceeds being split between us and Safe Harbor Humane Society.