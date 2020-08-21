Hong Kong shows the world the terrible truth about Communist China

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“We must all hang together, or, most assuredly, we shall all hang separately.”

Those were the words of Benjamin Franklin, urging his fellow Americans in the thirteen colonies to stay united, in the face of Great Britain’s enormous power and history of skillful exercise thereof.

Franklin was a successful newspaper publisher, among many accomplishments. His inspiring words come to mind given China’s ruthless efforts to target and suppress the media.

On August 10, police arrested influential entrepreneur Lai Chee-Ying (known by the name Jimmy Lai). He founded the popular Hong Kong newspaper “Apple Daily” and the media company “Next Digital.”

Earlier, he created the clothing company Giordano. Beijing targeted and effectively forced this company out of business because of his active support for Hong Kong freedom movements, especially the Democratic Party.

Police seized Mr. Lai at his home, then took him to his newsroom in handcuffs, a shocking display of official brutality involving two hundred officers. Simultaneously, authorities arrested others.