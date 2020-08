Isabella Amy Foltz: Importance of women's right to vote

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Since it was passed 100 years ago, the women’s right to vote has positively affected me and the world in numerous ways.

To begin, when I turn 18, I will be able to share my opinion through voting and not be overlooked. Also, women having the right to vote shows that women are equal to men. This is important because my ideas are important and should be acknowledged.

Furthermore, the ratification of the 19th amendment gave women more opportunities to be heard. This is valuable because I am one of many girls who have a lot to contribute to society.

Next, it gives me a say in how the world that I live in should be run. For example, I will take part in deciding who our leaders should be and be able to help create opportunities for all humans to succeed. Women make up over half (50.8%) of the world. Shouldn’t we have a say in what happens in it and to it?

Finally, by being able to vote, women around the world have a voice in what we want our futures to look like. In conclusion, granting women the right to vote has had a positive effect on me and the world.

Women are important and valuable and our voices deserve to be included. I am grateful to the brave women, like Susan B. Anthony, who paved the way to help my voice be heard.

Isabella Amy Foltz, a fifth-grader at Jeffrey Elementary, won her division in the essay contest sponsored by the Kenosha Community Foundation Women’s Fund and the Susan B. Anthony Award Committee.

