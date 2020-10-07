Jen Hynds :Voter suppression is real voter fraud

In the Declaration of Independence, Thomas Jefferson wrote, “Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their powers from the consent of the governed.”
Our founders debated who should get the right to vote when creating our Constitution. To get the states’ votes to ratify the Constitution, our founders left voting rights to the states. Unfair practices ensued, and voter suppression emerged.
Voter suppression is defined as laws, administrative rules, or tactics that prevent eligible voters from voting or registering to vote. In practice, this looks like voter ID laws, gerrymandering, purging voter registration rolls, closing polls, reducing hours, and voter intimidation, which disproportionately target Black, indigenous and people of color. This is not an accident.
Centuries of voter suppression stain the fabric of this nation. However, I’d like to focus on contemporary issues. After Barack Obama was elected president, Republicans recognized the Democratic base had grown. Mark McKinnon, Republican strategist for President George W. Bush stated, “The future looked pretty daunting for Republicans at the time, and so there were those like me who said we just have to do a better job of being compassionate conservatives, of expanding our ranks. But there were others who took the route where we kind of go down the road of figuring out how you turn out more of your people and less of the other guys.”
After 2008, Republicans devised and executed an extremely successful strategy to achieve their objective. Starting with Project REDMAP, Republicans successfully changed the makeup of state legislatures. Like the Koch brothers and Americans for Prosperity, wealthy donors funneled 30 million dollars into attack ads targeting Democrats. Nationwide, Republicans gained a record 700 seats. In Wisconsin, Ron Johnson became the first Republican to win a U.S. Senate seat since 1992.
Next on the list was racist, partisan redistricting, also known as gerrymandering. Republicans implemented “cracking” and “packing.” State legislators manipulated voting districts, dividing the vote of Black, indigenous and people of color by splitting them into as many sections as possible, or crammed as many into as few as possible, making their vote irrelevant. Wisconsin maps are the most gerrymandered in the country. Republicans can win close to a supermajority of house seats, even with a minority vote. In 2018, Democrats won most votes and swept statewide offices, but Republicans only lost a single seat in Wisconsin state congress.
In 2013, Republicans gutted the Voting Rights Act of 1965. In Wisconsin, this led to a requirement to show photo ID for the first time in a presidential election in 2016. Statistically, BIPOC are less likely to have acceptable forms of voter ID. More than 27% of black voters reported difficulty voting than about 8% of white voters. In April of 2016, Wisconsin state Rep. Glenn Grothman when asked why the 2016 election would be different since a Republican had not won since 1996; He replied, “Because now we have voter ID.”
Other changed rights lead to roll purges and closed polls. Wisconsin purged double the national average of voters between 2016 and 2018. In predominantly black neighborhoods, Voters were twice as likely to be kicked off the rolls as those in white suburbs. In April’s election, Milwaukee — where the majority of people of color reside — saw polling places in the city drop from 185 to 5. Latino and African-American residents of the United States are three times as likely to become infected and twice as likely to die from COVID-19 as white residents. Yet, they came out during a pandemic wearing masks, standing six feet apart in the rain and waiting past dark to overcome these obstacles.
The lie that keeps many from rejecting oppressive laws is voter fraud. Voter fraud is virtually non-existent. From 2000 to 2014, 31 instances of voter impersonation out of one billion votes cast occurred. John Vandreail, former U.S. attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin from 1980-2017, stated, “... there was not one federal voter fraud case prosecuted over all those years.”
Since so many absentee and mail-in ballots are expected in the 2020 election, experts believe it may be the most secure election in recent history. As Wisconsinites, let’s not let a fabricated narrative meant to feed off our fears blind us to who is actually creating fraud through voter suppression. The vote has become more inclusive over time. Why can’t are our current legislators accept this as fact?
Go to myvote.wi.gov for state-wide voting guidance. Make sure you know the laws and whether or not you’re still registered.
Please join the Kenosha Coalition for Dismantling Racism for a virtual courageous conversation discussing voter suppression from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 26.
Jen Hynds is a member of the Kenosha Coalition for Dismantling Racism.
