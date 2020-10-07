Jen Hynds :Voter suppression is real voter fraud

Voter suppression is defined as laws, administrative rules, or tactics that prevent eligible voters from voting or registering to vote. In practice, this looks like voter ID laws, gerrymandering, purging voter registration rolls, closing polls, reducing hours, and voter intimidation, which disproportionately target Black, indigenous and people of color. This is not an accident.

Centuries of voter suppression stain the fabric of this nation. However, I’d like to focus on contemporary issues. After Barack Obama was elected president, Republicans recognized the Democratic base had grown. Mark McKinnon, Republican strategist for President George W. Bush stated, “The future looked pretty daunting for Republicans at the time, and so there were those like me who said we just have to do a better job of being compassionate conservatives, of expanding our ranks. But there were others who took the route where we kind of go down the road of figuring out how you turn out more of your people and less of the other guys.”