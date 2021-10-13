John Bilotti: Fish rearing pond was a good investment

I wonder how many Kenoshans know we have a rearing pond for small or fingerling fish. Well, we do and this rearing pond was a hard-fought victory that took three attempts to become a reality on the City Council.

In 1970, I was a new alderman on Kenosha's City Council. I ran on a platform of frugal spending. Once on the Council, I guess my philosophy was not too popular with some of my fellow aldermen.

So, when I proposed the establishment of a rearing pond on the north end of Pennoyer Park as an opportunity to greatly improve fishing in and around Lake Michigan, some aldermen saw this as an opportunity to criticize me for sponsoring a new project along with my frugal spending philosophy. In fact, one alderman said, "This project would not bring in one red cent to Kenosha." Boy, was he wrong!

Well, this alderman had his head in the sand. I guess the short attention span of a few aldermen had no idea that this rearing pond would introduce 40,000 to 50,000 fingerlings (small fish) each year into Lake Michigan. This would greatly improve fishing in and around Kenosha's lakefront when these fish would return to the area near and around our lakefront to spawn. This return to our lakefront would produce coho and trout the size of 20 pounds or more.