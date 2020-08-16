Joshua Cao: Importance of women's right to vote

There is a psychological phenomenon called sensory adaptation, and it states that we become less sensitive to stimuli after constant exposure to it (Henrichon). For example, if you put a watch on you might feel and realize it’s there the first day, but after wearing it throughout the day you eventually forget it’s even on.
In the US, we’re constantly exposed to women being able to do just about anything their male counterparts can from holding government positions, attending college, to voting, but we forget people around the world don’t always have the same rights solely depending on their gender. Suffragettes like Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton worked to change this in America by actively protesting and demanding that women have the right to vote, and the suffragettes finally achieved their goal in 1920 with the ratification of the 19th amendment.
They created change in the nation and forced people to realize through protest that established norms such as the so-called “Cult of True Womanhood,” where the woman’s role was in the home with family, were unacceptable and that women are just as capable as men (History.com Editors). The women’s right to vote positively affects me and the world by creating inspiration that we can foster change in the world and transform it into the place we want to live in.
As an Asian male, the women’s right to vote doesn’t directly affect me, but the decisions women vote for and the changes they make do. Women were strong advocates for racial equality, and some were leaders or otherwise involved as lawyers or activists in the civil rights movement. The changes they made still have lasting positive impacts on me and the US by banning discrimination based on race, religion, or sex through the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (“Women in the Civil Rights Movement”). The women’s rights movement influenced future movements like the civil rights movement that advocated for the end of racism as well as the LGBT rights movement that fought for same-sex marriage rights and the end of discrimination (Kelsey 113). With the US being such an influential country, these movements have had worldwide effects with people in other nations demanding their governments legally establish the same rights that people have fought for in the US.
Equality continues to be an issue with women facing obstacles or not being able to vote in certain countries, and there continues to be the prevalence of the gender pay gap where women make only about 82 cents per every dollar a man makes. There are also still racial injustice issues shown with the Black Lives Matter movements in the US and similar movements around the world.
However, the women’s rights movement has shown through their struggle of obtaining the women’s right to vote that change can occur and continues to create inspiration that if we continue to band together, demand reforms, and vote we can continue to make a difference.
Joshua Cao, a sophomore at Indian Trail, won his division in the essay contest sponsored by the Kenosha Community Foundation Women’s Fund and the Susan B. Anthony Award Committee.
