Joshua Cao: Importance of women's right to vote

There is a psychological phenomenon called sensory adaptation, and it states that we become less sensitive to stimuli after constant exposure to it (Henrichon). For example, if you put a watch on you might feel and realize it’s there the first day, but after wearing it throughout the day you eventually forget it’s even on.

In the US, we’re constantly exposed to women being able to do just about anything their male counterparts can from holding government positions, attending college, to voting, but we forget people around the world don’t always have the same rights solely depending on their gender. Suffragettes like Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton worked to change this in America by actively protesting and demanding that women have the right to vote, and the suffragettes finally achieved their goal in 1920 with the ratification of the 19th amendment.

They created change in the nation and forced people to realize through protest that established norms such as the so-called “Cult of True Womanhood,” where the woman’s role was in the home with family, were unacceptable and that women are just as capable as men (History.com Editors). The women’s right to vote positively affects me and the world by creating inspiration that we can foster change in the world and transform it into the place we want to live in.