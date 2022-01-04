Kenosha News Editorial: Thank you, first responders

On Christmas Day, when most of us were attending church services or enjoying the company of family and friends, dozens of area men and women were responding to a call to action.

An autistic man had walked away from a group home in Rochester that morning and had gone missing, sparking concern for his safety.

First-responder agencies from Racine, Milwaukee, Walworth and Kenosha counties were searching that afternoon, and into that evening, for John J. Egan, 43, around the W.R. Wadewitz Nature Camp on Buena Park Road just outside Waterford.

“John is autistic and goes on daily walks in the Waterford/Rochester area,” the initial news release stated. “He often engages in conversation with people he sees while on these walks. He is not known to be aggressive.”

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office sent an update at about 8:30 p.m. – more than 12 hours after Egan had last been seen — that he had been found alive and well.

It was a happy ending for a group of people whose workdays don’t always have happy endings.

Law enforcement officers, firefighters, paramedics, emergency medical technicians: These are the people who show up on the worst days of our lives.

They are the people who run toward what the rest of us are running from.

In light of the way a dedicated group of people spent Christmas Day, we’re using this space to say to our first responders: Thank you.

We all sleep better knowing that you’ll be there for us if we need you

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0