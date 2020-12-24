Liz Snyder: What the world needs now: A holiday newsletter from Jesus

As a newspaper columnist, I try not to repeat myself — but some things deserve to be heard more than once. Especially at this time of year, when we’re trying to be filled with goodwill toward everyone. (Yes, everyone, even the people who keep screaming at retail workers that they have a constitutional right not to wear a face mask, despite a deadly pandemic.)

If you’re feeling cranky because you’ve spent the better part of the past week hanging up tinsel and untangling lights (and you still haven’t wrapped your spouse’s gift), here’s a holiday letter from Jesus to put things in perspective.

When I first ran this item, I received more positive feedback from it than for any other column. I don’t know who wrote it. I’ve seen many different attributions, but let’s just put it down to divine intervention:

“It has come to my attention that many of you are upset that some folks are taking my name out of the Christmas season. While that can’t be a good thing, there is something I want you to know. Words can do only so much. If you want to celebrate the deepest meaning of my birth, it’s pretty simple: just get along and love one another.

Having said that, please let me go on a bit.