On the ballot: Additional rights for crime victims

For example, victims now have the right to be heard at disposition. If we adopt this proposal that constitutional right to be heard is expanded to proceedings like release and plea hearings. Why shouldn’t a victim’s voice be heard any time a judge is considering conditions for release?

Marsy’s Law for Wisconsin also takes some well-established statutory provisions and elevates them to a Constitutional level – such as requiring a court to consider the complete impact of the crime on the victim when reviewing the case. This is important because when a victim’s statutory rights are being considered in a courtroom they are often trumped by the constitutional rights of the accused.

By including the right of the victim in the Constitution, we can ensure the judge has to treat the right of victim equal to the right of the accused.

Notice that I didn’t say the right of the victim was greater than the accused. That wouldn’t be fair either. No rights are taken away from anyone, including criminal defendants, in this amendment. Instead we just want victims to have rights that are treated equally under the law to those of the criminal defendant. In fact, we even added specific language to the proposed amendment that says: