Rich Bosanko: At Christmas in '93, firefighters adopted an angel

Editor’s note: This essay originally appeared in the Friday, Dec. 15, 2006 edition of the Kenosha News
In 1993, shortly before Christmas, I was a Kenosha Fire Department lieutenant assigned to Station 4, B shift, at 4810 60th St. A man stopped by the firehouse and told me, “My 4-year-old daughter is sick with leukemia. She’d like to come for a visit to the fire station some time.”
My experience told me that most kids could care less about visiting a firehouse; it was usually the dads and grandpas who would drag the kids in to see the shiny red trucks. I replied, “Sure, our shift is working Christmas Day, bring her back then for a visit.”
As my sister-in-law Laurie had died from breast cancer a week earlier, just three weeks shy of her 35th birthday, I really wasn’t in much of a holiday mood. A youngster battling leukemia would not do much to bolster my spirits.
On Christmas Day, Al Hamilton, the concerned father, showed up with his daughter Kimberly. There was an immediate bond between her and the firefighters. She had a smile that would light up the room, but a look in her eyes that told us that she was sick. Her dad had that same look.
We gave her a first-class tour of the station; the guys slid down the fire pole for her, let her sit in the fire truck; we presented her with Christmas gifts, and we sort of “adopted” her on the spot. She became a Station 4 B shift member. She was one of us.
Her dad told us her prognosis was not favorable. She would visit us often, and as her disease progressed, slowly ravaging her tiny body, we would jump into the fire truck and go visit her at home. She was usually lying on the couch by the front window, and as we would pull up and blow the siren, she would a peer over the top of the couch, always with that smile.
She turned 5 on March 3rd and was too sick to visit us. We stopped by on her birthday party and gave her a ride around the block in the fire truck, Engine 4, with red lights glaring and the siren blaring. Since department policy did not allow this, we told Al, “If anybody asks you, tell them it was Engine 5 that stopped by.” We were pretty confident nobody would ever believe that the Station 4 B shifters could pull off such a stunt! We were also counting on our kind-hearted fire chief to “look the other way.” Apparently, he did.
Seeing how much Kimberly enjoyed the ride, and being that I owned a 1949 American La France antique fire truck, I invited her to ride in the upcoming 4th of July parade with me. She accepted. I told her she could ride up front with me and ring the bell and blow the siren. As her condition worsened, I began to notice a certain quality about Kimberly, a dignity and courage that was strikingly similar to what my sister-in-law, Laurie, had shown our family in her battle against breast cancer. Neither the 5-year-old nor the 35-year-old “kid at heart” would let their physical problems hinder their spirit. Neither felt sorry for themselves, and did not want you feeling sorry for them. It was an incredible lesson, one that my kid brother Phil (Laurie’s husband) learned very well and took to heart as he battles liver cancer today.
In July, Kimberly was admitted to Children’s Hospital in Wauwatosa. She would miss the parade. On July 9th, her parents, Al and Sue, called me and asked if I would like to visit their daughter. Her time was short. I drove to the hospital to see her — truly an angel here on earth. Walking out of that room was one of the hardest things I have ever done. I can’t fathom the pain her parents were going through. She died about 30 minutes after I left.
As sadness filled the fire station, the guys decided we wanted to do something special for our junior firefighter. We decided that since we had adopted her onto the B shift, that we would pay tribute to her by providing Fire Department Honor Guard services to her during her funeral. When a firefighter dies in the line of duty, it is traditional for their casket to be carried to the cemetery on the back of a fire truck, on top in the hose bed. Since she had missed her ride in the parade, we felt it appropriate to accord her this honor and give her a final ride to her resting place. Her folks agreed. At her funeral, a contingent of Kenosha Fire Department members gently lifted her tiny white casket on to the back of my fire truck. A KFD rig accompanied us in the funeral procession.
At the grave site, Kimberly’s brother Derrick rang the fire bell in a Final Farewell Last Alarm tribute. As the clean, crisp clangs of the bell wafted across the cemetery grounds, I thought to myself “As we are saying good-bye to Kimberly, she’s saying hello to Laurie in heaven.” As I smiled, the corner of my mouth inadvertently caught a tear streaming down my cheek.
I visit Kimberly at the cemetery twice a year; on her birthday in March and on the anniversary of her death in July. I always leave some fire toy or memento. As she would have celebrated her 17th birthday this past year (2006), perhaps I should start leaving items more appropriate for a teenager; but her headstone reads “Barney Rules,” so she’ll always be a little angel to me.
Merry Christmas, Kimberly, say hello to Laurie for me.
Rich Bosanko is retired and lives in Bristol. He and his brothers have helped raised thousands for the Professional Fire Fighters of Wisconsin Charitable Foundation, Inc.
