Rich Bosanko: At Christmas in '93, firefighters adopted an angel

Her dad told us her prognosis was not favorable. She would visit us often, and as her disease progressed, slowly ravaging her tiny body, we would jump into the fire truck and go visit her at home. She was usually lying on the couch by the front window, and as we would pull up and blow the siren, she would a peer over the top of the couch, always with that smile.

She turned 5 on March 3rd and was too sick to visit us. We stopped by on her birthday party and gave her a ride around the block in the fire truck, Engine 4, with red lights glaring and the siren blaring. Since department policy did not allow this, we told Al, “If anybody asks you, tell them it was Engine 5 that stopped by.” We were pretty confident nobody would ever believe that the Station 4 B shifters could pull off such a stunt! We were also counting on our kind-hearted fire chief to “look the other way.” Apparently, he did.