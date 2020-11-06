Sen. Wanggaard: Marsy's law allows victims to protect medical privacy

Crime victims have won a major victory for medical privacy thanks to a recently adopted Wisconsin constitutional amendment authored by myself and State Rep. Todd Novak, R-Dodgeville. An unanimous 4th District Wisconsin Court of Appeals ruled that the amendment, known as Marsy’s Law, grants crime victims the right to intervene and be heard to prevent the release of their medical records.

Too often, sexual assault victims are targeted and intimidated by defendants seeking the release of their medical history and records. Thanks to Marsy’s Law, victims can now object in court to the release and inspection of these records to protect their privacy. Marsy’s Law worked exactly as we intended.

In the Waupaca County case, State v. Johnson, the defendant sought inspection of a sexual assault victim’s medical record, using what is known as a Shriffa-Green motion. Under Shriffa-Green, a defendant can compel a victim to provide his/her health care records to the court for review as to whether the records should be released. The victim tried to intervene and be heard in opposition to the release of their records. The circuit court denied the victim’s motion, which was then appealed.